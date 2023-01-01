Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Tate by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 06:14:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi...and west Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; DeSoto; Marshall; Tate A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL DESOTO...MARSHALL...EASTERN TATE AND WESTERN BENTON COUNTIES At 614 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mt Pleasant, or 10 miles northwest of Holly Springs, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Senatobia, Holly Springs, Wall Doxey State Park, Lamar, Byhalia, Snow Lake Shores, Barr, Mt Pleasant, Independence, Michigan City, Red Banks, Slayden, Marianna, Canaan, Ashland, Potts Camp, Coal Oil Corner, Wakefield, Waterford and Spring Hill. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Tate by NWS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 05:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for northwestern Mississippi...and west Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN DESOTO AND SOUTH CENTRAL SHELBY COUNTIES At 558 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Southeast Memphis, or near Southaven, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Southaven, Germantown, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, Memphis, Southeast Memphis, Alden, Fairhaven, Cedarview, Parkway Village, Capleville, Miller, Jago, Plum Point and Nesbit. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tornado Watch issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 05:40:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lewis; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Stewart; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE CHEATHAM DICKSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LEWIS MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON STEWART WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND CITY, CENTERVILLE, CLARKSVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, DICKSON, DOVER, ERIN, HOHENWALD, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LINDEN, LOBELVILLE, MCEWEN, NEW JOHNSONVILLE, PEGRAM, SPRINGFIELD, TENNESSEE RIDGE, WAVERLY, AND WAYNESBORO.
Tornado Watch issued for Christian, Todd by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Christian; Todd TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN TODD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ELKTON AND HOPKINSVILLE.
Tornado Warning issued for DeSoto, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 06:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: DeSoto; Marshall The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 645 AM CST. * At 609 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Olive Branch, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Olive Branch, Cayce, Handy Corner and Fairhaven. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flash Flood Warning issued for Christian, Todd by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 06:41:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Christian; Todd The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Christian County in south central Kentucky Todd County in south central Kentucky * Until 845 AM CST. * At 541 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in a band from Fort Campbell to Trenton and Elkton. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oak Grove, Elkton, Fort Campbell, Clarksville, Guthrie, Pembroke, Trenton, Allegre, Allensville, Justice and Clifty. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
