Effective: 2023-01-03 06:41:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Christian; Todd The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Christian County in south central Kentucky Todd County in south central Kentucky * Until 845 AM CST. * At 541 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in a band from Fort Campbell to Trenton and Elkton. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oak Grove, Elkton, Fort Campbell, Clarksville, Guthrie, Pembroke, Trenton, Allegre, Allensville, Justice and Clifty. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 49 MINUTES AGO