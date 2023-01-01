Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Motherlode, Sierra Foothills, and the Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...From early Wednesday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high, particularly along the Consumes and Mokelumne Rivers, and are expected to rise with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Sacramento, San Joaquin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 14:24:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning around 9 AM PST.late tonight at 300 AM PST. Target Area: Sacramento; San Joaquin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Mokelumne River Near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past few days has produced significant rises on local rivers. The Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry remains at minor flood stage and is forecast to slowly recede. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.3 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 PM PST Monday the stage was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 13.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Mokelumne River At Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton 1/02 1:15 stage 18.4 ft Forecast to fluctuate near 18.0 FT into late this afternoon then forecast to recede to near 14.0 FT early tomorrow afternoon. Monitor stage 12.0 ft, Flood stage 17.0 Impact for Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton...Near 17.25 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded.
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Another Weak System Today Followed by a Bigger Storm Wednesday and Thursday TODAY: * The system that brought snow to the region last night has departed, but snow-covered roads and chain controls exist region-wide. Be sure to leave extra time for the commute this morning. * Another weak system will bring renewed snow showers this afternoon and evening to the Sierra and northeast CA, mainly from Tahoe north, in addition to far northwest Nevada north of Gerlach. Snow totals will generally be under one inch. STRONGER STORM WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY PM: * Winds across Sierra ridgelines will increase Wednesday afternoon and peak overnight with gusts likely to exceed 100 mph. Winds down on the valley floors do not look overly strong but typical wind prone areas along Highway 395 and Highway 95 near Walker Lake could experience gusts above 40 mph Wednesday evening and night. * Rain and snow return to the region Wednesday through Thursday night. There will be some breaks, especially for areas east of the Sierra Wednesday afternoon and evening between the warmer and colder portions of the storm. * Snow levels will be tricky with this storm and there may be a period Wednesday afternoon when they rise to 6500-7500 feet in the Sierra, but stay near 4000-4500 feet in western Nevada. This is a situation where rain occurs around Lake Tahoe while snow or a rain/snow mix occurs in western Nevada valleys. A cold front will drop snow levels below 5000 feet Wednesday night in the Sierra, but help lift snow levels into the 4500-5000 foot range by mid-morning Thursday for western Nevada. * Total snow projections for this storm range from 2 to 3 feet along the Sierra crest and 6 to 12 inches for the Tahoe Basin and foothills of the eastern Sierra, to several inches on valley floors, mainly near and west of US-95. * Snow is most likely to arrive at the tail end of the Wednesday morning commute (around 8 am) for the Greater Reno/Sparks/Carson City/Minden areas and continue through midday. Another period of snow is expected late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, before snow begins to mix with rain below 5000 feet by mid-morning. The Thursday morning commute is likely to be slick and hazardous once again. * If you have travel plans through the Sierra, prepare for winter weather driving conditions ahead of time and try to avoid the worst conditions. Several additional storms are lined up for the weekend and into next week.
Flood Watch issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 02:14:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Motherlode, Sierra Foothills, and the Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...From early Wednesday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area rivers, creeks, and streams are running high, particularly along the Consumes and Mokelumne Rivers, and are expected to rise with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
