Man wounded following shooting in Downtown Los Angeles; suspect at large

A man was wounded following a shooting in Downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening.

The scene unfolded a little after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Seventh Street and Spring Street, when a shooting was reported to Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers dispatched to the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is said to have been in stable condition.

The victim, a man between 20-and-30-years-old, told police that he was standing at the intersection when a man in his early-30s approached him and fired two shots before running from the scene on foot.

There was no further information available.