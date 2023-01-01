Tyler Herro's dramatic running 3-pointer at buzzer lifts Heat over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY -- Tyler Herro drilled a wild, running 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Bam Adebayo scored 32 points and Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Heat. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket.

Herro's final basket put a perfect exclamation point on a strong offensive outing for Miami.

"The ball was flying around," Herro said. "We were making plays for each other, getting stops defensively and turning it into easy buckets on the other end."

Miami outscored Utah 54-32 in the paint to win for the third time in four games. The Heat shot 51% from the field and ended up tallying 32 assists on 45 baskets.

"That's what we need," Adebayo said. "That's what makes us a better team, when everybody is involved and flying around and making shots. The ball's not sticking."

The Jazz made 17 3-pointers and 36 free throws but lost their fourth straight.

Utah erased a seven-point deficit and tied it at 123 with 6.3 seconds left on three free throws from Markkanen. Herro countered with his game-winning 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.

"You want the ball in his hands because you know he wants those moments," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Miami made five straight baskets and scored on eight consecutive possessions overall to carve out a 62-52 lead late in the second quarter. Oladipo and Herro fueled the run with three baskets apiece.

Utah erased the deficit in the third quarter. Markkanen and Clarkson made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark an 11-0 run that gave the Jazz a 95-88 lead before quarter's end.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.