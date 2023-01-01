Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
WATCH LIVE: Downtown Dallas fireworks show to ring in 2023
DALLAS - Downtown Dallas is ringing in 2023 with a massive fireworks display at Reunion Tower. The Texas-sized show includes nearly 15,000 pounds of fireworks and more than 200 drone lights. Those drones are expected to fly in sync with the fireworks this year. You can watch the fireworks right...
fox4news.com
Dallas Zoo Lights extended for two more nights
DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo is extending its popular Zoo Lights exhibit for two more nights. The new extended dates are this Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 2 & 3. You can attend from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets are only $8. The celebration was originally expected to end...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth family’s home burns on New Year’s Eve
FORT WORTH, Texas - The American Red Cross is helping a Fort Worth family who lost their home to a fire on New Year’s Eve. The fire department said two children were walking home around 6 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from a house on Escalante Avenue, south of Interstate 30.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Jan. 2 overnight forecast
A cold front is moving through North Texas. FOX 4's Ali Turiano looks at what is in store for the rest of the week.
Man last seen in southeast Dallas on New Year's Day has been found, police say
DALLAS — Police say a man who was last seen in Dallas on New Year's Day has been found safe. Officers said 65-year-old Arthur Bonner was last seen in the 3500 block of South Buckner Boulevard at about 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. They believed he may have been confused and in need of assistance.
Victim in Fort Worth struck by bullet fired during NYE celebrations
One person is recovering after being struck by a falling bullet in Fort Worth on New Years Eve. Just a few minutes past midnight, the victim was hit by a round that fell out of the sky on Bright Street
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up
Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
Who are the hosts of Lone Star NYE 2023?
The only thing bigger than Texas might be the personalities of the hosts for this year’s Lone Star NYE 2023 program from Dallas.
Trinity Metro offering free rides for those ringing in new year in Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Trinity Metro is offering a safe travel option for those who are ringing in the new year. The transit agency said it was offering free rides starting at noon on Dec. 31 for those who were looking for a safe way to travel to their destinations in Tarrant County.
fox4news.com
Severe storms possible in North Texas Monday
DALLAS - The new year will start off with some possible strong to severe storms in North Texas. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is a 70% chance of rain on Monday. The storms will likely develop after midday through the late afternoon hours. The areas along and...
Man gunned down in Dallas, may be the first Dallas homicide of 2023
A killer is still on the run after leaving a man to die in Dallas early on New Year’s morning. The victim was found badly wounded at an address on Mar Vista Trail near Loop 12 and Kiest in southwest Dallas. He died at the hospital.
fox4news.com
Truck drives through Fort Worth couple’s home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to find two suspects after the truck they were in plowed through a couple’s living room. It happened early Sunday morning as Michael Garcia and his girlfriend were drifting off to sleep after celebrating the new year. "Only thing I...
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
fox4news.com
Argument over gunshots celebrating new year led to Dallas' first murder of 2023, victim's family says
DALLAS - Family members of 36-year-old Dylan Reeves say the father was shot and killed after going to talk with neighbors who were shooting off guns on New Year's Eve. "He was a man who loved his family," said Reeves' father, Donald. Dylan Reeves' father and sister each say the...
fox4news.com
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
CandysDirt.com
Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past
On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
Walmart employee shot during carjacking attempt on New Year's Eve, Waxahachie police say
WAXAHACHIE, Texas — An employee at a Walmart in Waxahachie is recovering after being shot during a carjacking attempt on Saturday evening, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. at the Walmart and found the 18-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to police,...
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter Storm
North Texas apartments are still recovering from the recent winter storm and freezing temperatures.Photo byColin LloydonUnsplash. Residents of some North Texas apartments are dealing with the aftermath of this past week's freezing temperatures, with many going days without heat or water in their units. CBS DFW reports that Dallas Code Compliance has been investigating the problems, which they say stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages. Technicians are working on the issue, but residents say not enough is being done to address the issue.
Man gunned down in Fort Worth, killer is still on the run
A man is dead in Fort Worth and the gunman who killed him is still on the run. On New Year’s morning, the victim was shot at an address on Barclay Avenue near Belknap and Sylvania.
