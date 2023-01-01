Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart reflects on Georgia's comeback in Peach Bowl, similarities with TCU
Following Georgia’s impressive comeback win over Ohio State on Saturday, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reflected on the win and talked about the game ahead against TCU during an appearance on College GameDay on ESPN. Georgia, led by Stetson Bennett, crawled back into the game and ultimately won as...
Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU
The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with plenty of ...
Flashback: The Last Time TCU and UGA Played
As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the TCU Horned Frogs this Monday, we take a look at the last time these 2 programs met.
TCU vs. Georgia: Do the Horned Frogs Have a Chance?
Georgia wants to repeat as national champions. TCU wants to make history. Our experts take an early look at an unlikely CFP national title game matchup.
Georgia Opens as Massive Favorite in National Title Game
After the college football world was gifted 2 incredible semi-final games with last second finishes, the betting line for the 2023 National Championship has opened.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Gary Patterson Shares Social Media Message after TCU Punches Ticket to National Championship
The TCU Horned Frogs are heading to the College Football National Championship Game after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. TCU will meet Georgia, who beat Ohio State, in the Peach Bowl. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is in his first year on the job in Fort...
Photo of Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy Watching TCU Celebrate Goes Viral
The Wolverines quarterback got a close-up view of what it would’ve looked like if he were on the winning side in the Fiesta Bowl.
Aggies Flip WR Raymond Cottrell From Georgia
The Aggies got a major flip on Monday from Florida Native, Raymond Cottrell
saturdaytradition.com
Kirby Smart heaps respect on Ohio State for Peach Bowl performance: 'They played well enough to win'
Kirby Smart was able to guide his Georgia program past Ohio State in the Peach Bowl to reach a second straight national championship game. That game was dramatic to the final whistle with the Bulldogs clinging to a one-point win when it was all said and done. After the game,...
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Pate questions Michigan's offensive game plan, use of JJ McCarthy vs. TCU
Josh Pate was confused about the offensive game plan that Michigan decided to use against TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Pate was especially confused by how the Wolverines used QB J.J. McCarthy during the game. McCarthy’s legs were not used enough, according to Pate. Pate referenced...
How much will UGA fans pay to go to the championship game? Here’s a breakdown:
ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl win Saturday night was a big one for UGA Fans. The huge victory is causing many Dawg fans to make that trip to Los Angeles for the National Championship at the very last minute. That means, they now must scramble to book tickets. “Aww...
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh
ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Provides Injury Update On Darnell Washington
ATLANTA - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs rang in the new year in a big way on Saturday night, winning a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Ryan Day and the Buckeyes with a 42-41 final score in the Peach Bowl. It was a hard-fought game, and we saw multiple Bulldogs...
