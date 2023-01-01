Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Related
How to Watch the 2023 NHL Winter Classic - Penguins vs. Bruins | Channel, Stream, Preview
On Monday, the National Hockey League heads outside for its annual New Year showcase, as two of the top teams in the league face off when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins head to Fenway Park in this year’s Winter Classic. The Winter Classic has been a staple on...
NHL
Postgame Report | Tuch scores OT winner against Boston in 4-point game
BOSTON - Alex Tuch ended his year as he started it: scoring a goal at TD Garden, wearing the uniform he dreamt about as a child growing up in Syracuse. Tuch scored his first goal with the Sabres in an overtime loss in Boston on January 1. The major difference Saturday was the result. Tuch closed 2022 with a two-goal, four-point outing, including the winning score 3:53 into overtime to finish a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres win streak ends at six, following 3-1 loss to Ottawa
OTTAWA, Can. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres six-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night. Buffalo falling 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Buffalo fell behind early in the first as Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored the game's opening goal just 47 seconds after the puck drop. Zemgus...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Lalonde: Roster decision looms, but young forwards will stay for now
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hopeful Robby Fabbri will be cleared to make his season debut Wednesday. Before that happens, they need to clear a roster spot and then take a forward out of the lineup. Coach Derek Lalonde said the young forwards who’ve played well, especially of late, need not worry.
Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
How to Watch the Ottawa Senators vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (12/31/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
In their final home game of the calendar year, the Detroit Red Wings look to head into 2023 on a high note, as they get set to host the Ottawa Senators in their annual New Year’s Eve game at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings were feeling good after...
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - NBA (12/31/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Looking to end the calendar year on a high note, the Detroit Pistons get set for another road contest against a team battling for a postseason berth, as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on New Year’s Eve. Despite ending their losing streak this past Wednesday, the Pistons fell...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
FOX Sports
Washington hosts Buffalo after Ovechkin's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (18-15-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (21-13-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Buffalo Sabres after Alex Ovechkin recorded a hat trick in the Capitals' 9-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens. Washington has a 12-5-2 record in home games...
Yardbarker
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
NHL
Dallas Stars loan forward Fredrik Olofsson to Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Fredrik Olofsson to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Olofsson, 26, has recorded one goal (1-0--1) in three games for Dallas this season. Olofsson made his NHL...
Inside the locker room: Justin Fields says Lions had playoff atmosphere in Week 17
DETROIT -- Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears credited the Detroit Lions for bringing the juice, then pointed to Ford Field for creating a postseason atmosphere in Week 17. Fields made some more magic on the ground. But the young quarterback had nothing going through the air or past the first quarter during Detroit’s 41-10 thrashing of the Bears. Fields completed seven passes on 21 attempts for only 75 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added 132 rushing yards, but most came on a 60-yard dash.
MLive
58K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0