Athens, GA

Stetson Bennett Continues Elite Play in College Football Playoff

By Christian Goeckel
 2 days ago

Georgia's Stetson Bennett has saved his best performances for the postseason. Saturday's against Ohio State may have been his best.

Libraries worth of words have been written about Stetson Bennett. Fans around the country can recite his story from memory.

  • Walk-on
  • Transfer
  • Came back on scholarship
  • Sit behind 5-stars
  • Take over
  • Natty

It seemed impossible that Bennett could top bringing Georgia its first national championship in 40 years, but he’s doing his damndest. His play in Saturday’s semifinal matchup against Ohio State will go down in college football lore.

For whatever reason, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken took the ball out of Bennett’s hands for a large chunk of this game, but when it mattered most, Georgia didn’t try to hide its quarterback, they looked to him, and Bennett delivered.

Georgia took over down 6 with 2:43 to go in the game. Bennett proceeded to complete 5 consecutive passes, throwing dime after dime, including the game-winning touchdown strike to Adonai Mitchell. On the most important drive of the season, Stetson Bennett was perfect.

Bennett’s stat line in against Ohio State: 23-34, 398 yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown

His play shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Bennett has been elite in his College Football Playoff experiences. Last year, he was a combined 37-56 for 537 yards and 5 touchdowns against Michigan and Alabama.

He has another opportunity to add to his story. Stetson Bennett can become the first quarterback to win back-to-back national titles since Alabama’s AJ McCarron (2011-2012).

His legacy as an all-time Bulldog is solidified, now he has a chance to put his name among the all-time greats.

