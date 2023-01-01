ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Emporia State basketball teams to play Central Oklahoma

The Emporia State basketball teams play their first games of 2023 Monday night when they play at Central Oklahoma. The men’s game will be a match-up of ranked teams. Central Men are 12-1 for the season and ranked number 9. Emporia State is ranked #20 and is 10-2. Emporia...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High basketball teams open 2023 against Hayden

The Emporia High basketball teams open up the 2023 portion of their schedule Tuesday evening with their Centennial League opener against Hayden at Spartan Gymnasium. It’ll be the second of three meetings between the Spartans and the Wildcats. Emporia High swept the Wildcats on Dec. 9 in the Paul Terry Classic.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State tennis Coach Les Stafford retires

Emporia State has announced the retirement of tennis Coach Les Stafford. Stafford has been the Head women’s and men’s tennis Coach for the past 3 seasons. It also wraps up a 17-year coaching career that includes 14 years as the head tennis coach at Wichita State. Stafford, a...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia States Xavier Cason named to D2football.com Elite 100 team

Another honor has been announced for Emporia State offensive lineman Xavier Cason. Cason was named to the D2football.com Elite 100 team. D2football.com selected Cason based on input from coaches, scouts, media and sports information directors from across the country. Cason was a two-time All-MIAA performer and played 42 games as...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Tuesday

Both Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Tuesday night. The Kansas Jayhawks play at Texas Tech. Tipoff is set for 8 pm. Coverage on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM begins at 6:30 pm. Kansas State plays at Texas. Tipoff is set for 8 pm. Coverage on Country 101.7FM begins at 7...
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

Wichita State loses to East Carolina 79-69

Wichita State was outscored by East Carolina 79-69 Saturday. The Shockers held an 8-point lead in the 2nd half but could not hang for the win. Kenny Pohoto led the Shockers with 21 points and 11 rebounds. The Shockers will host Cincinnati Thursday night.
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

El Dorado’s Trip Baker goes national in cornhole

When you think about playing cornhole or “throwing bags” as some call it, you think of going to a Chiefs game and tailgating or at a cookout with friends. Fort Trip Baker, it’s a new passion. He recently represented his community and school recently on ESPN in...
EL DORADO, KS
K-StateSports

‘We’re Well on Our Way’

Today, it hurts. It's the first Monday of 2023. And it hurts. Kansas State was committed. And disciplined. And tough. And selfless. And it hurts, man, it hurts. It hurts for Chris Klieman, it hurts for the 30,000 fans who rocked the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, and the countless other Wildcat fans across the world, and it hurts for Big 12 Champions, who battled their rears off.
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Cowan in running for Kansas Music Hall of Fame

He’s already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County’s Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he’ll enter another. Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday

An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain for most of Kansas Monday, ice and snow northwest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain to most of Kansas on Monday, but a wintry mix of snow and ice is expected for northwest Kansas. Areas of freezing drizzle will begin to develop late tonight over northwest Kansas. Be prepared...
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

One sent to Newman following accident on Kansas Turnpike Sunday evening

An Emporia woman was hurt following a rollover crash west of Emporia. The accident was reported shortly before 11:50 am at the intersection of Roads 190 and D, just over two miles west of Emporia. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers, a passerby found 37-year-old Amanda Alvarado lying in the south ditch of the intersection and called 911.
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day. The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS

