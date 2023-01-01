Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams to play Central Oklahoma
The Emporia State basketball teams play their first games of 2023 Monday night when they play at Central Oklahoma. The men’s game will be a match-up of ranked teams. Central Men are 12-1 for the season and ranked number 9. Emporia State is ranked #20 and is 10-2. Emporia...
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams open 2023 against Hayden
The Emporia High basketball teams open up the 2023 portion of their schedule Tuesday evening with their Centennial League opener against Hayden at Spartan Gymnasium. It’ll be the second of three meetings between the Spartans and the Wildcats. Emporia High swept the Wildcats on Dec. 9 in the Paul Terry Classic.
KVOE
Emporia State tennis Coach Les Stafford retires
Emporia State has announced the retirement of tennis Coach Les Stafford. Stafford has been the Head women’s and men’s tennis Coach for the past 3 seasons. It also wraps up a 17-year coaching career that includes 14 years as the head tennis coach at Wichita State. Stafford, a...
KVOE
Emporia States Xavier Cason named to D2football.com Elite 100 team
Another honor has been announced for Emporia State offensive lineman Xavier Cason. Cason was named to the D2football.com Elite 100 team. D2football.com selected Cason based on input from coaches, scouts, media and sports information directors from across the country. Cason was a two-time All-MIAA performer and played 42 games as...
KVOE
Kansas State basketball opens Big 12 play with overtime victory against West Virginia
The Kansas State men’s basketball team, now 12-1, beats West Virginia for its first Big 12 victory under Jerome Tang.
KVOE
Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Tuesday
Both Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Tuesday night. The Kansas Jayhawks play at Texas Tech. Tipoff is set for 8 pm. Coverage on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM begins at 6:30 pm. Kansas State plays at Texas. Tipoff is set for 8 pm. Coverage on Country 101.7FM begins at 7...
Kansas State opens Big 12 play by edging No. 24 WVU
Markquis Nowell had seven of his game-high 23 points in overtime as Kansas State defeated No. 24 West Virginia 82-76
KVOE
Wichita State loses to East Carolina 79-69
Wichita State was outscored by East Carolina 79-69 Saturday. The Shockers held an 8-point lead in the 2nd half but could not hang for the win. Kenny Pohoto led the Shockers with 21 points and 11 rebounds. The Shockers will host Cincinnati Thursday night.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
El Dorado’s Trip Baker goes national in cornhole
When you think about playing cornhole or “throwing bags” as some call it, you think of going to a Chiefs game and tailgating or at a cookout with friends. Fort Trip Baker, it’s a new passion. He recently represented his community and school recently on ESPN in...
KVOE
2 Area High School football players selected to play in Shrine Bowl
Two area High School Football players have been selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Landon Boss of Osage City will play for the East squad. Ethan Burton of Council Grove will play for the West squad.
K-StateSports
‘We’re Well on Our Way’
Today, it hurts. It's the first Monday of 2023. And it hurts. Kansas State was committed. And disciplined. And tough. And selfless. And it hurts, man, it hurts. It hurts for Chris Klieman, it hurts for the 30,000 fans who rocked the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, and the countless other Wildcat fans across the world, and it hurts for Big 12 Champions, who battled their rears off.
Emporia gazette.com
Cowan in running for Kansas Music Hall of Fame
He’s already in one Hall of Fame. Now Lyon County’s Chuck Cowan waits to learn if he’ll enter another. Cowan is one of 34 finalists for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. The deadline for balloting by hall members is next Saturday.
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday
An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
KWCH.com
Rain for most of Kansas Monday, ice and snow northwest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain to most of Kansas on Monday, but a wintry mix of snow and ice is expected for northwest Kansas. Areas of freezing drizzle will begin to develop late tonight over northwest Kansas. Be prepared...
KVOE
One sent to Newman following accident on Kansas Turnpike Sunday evening
An Emporia woman was hurt following a rollover crash west of Emporia. The accident was reported shortly before 11:50 am at the intersection of Roads 190 and D, just over two miles west of Emporia. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers, a passerby found 37-year-old Amanda Alvarado lying in the south ditch of the intersection and called 911.
KVOE
WEATHER: Dense fog expected to remain in portions of the KVOE listening are through Tuesday morning
It does not appear as though the dense fog lingering over the KVOE listening area will not fully subside until at least early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service has extended dense fog advisories for Lyon, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties until 4 am Tuesday. A separate advisory for Chase and Greenwood counties continues until 9 pm Monday.
KWCH.com
Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
KWCH.com
Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day. The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances arrive for the start of the week
New Year’s Eve will feature mild temperatures falling to the 40s and 30s as the ball drops tonight. A few passing clouds will dance across the skies this evening, but otherwise, it will be a beautiful night to ring in the New Year. Lows fall into the 30s and...
