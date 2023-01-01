ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fatherly

How to Heat Up Your Car Faster

Of the many futilities that winter forces you to endure, few feel more pointless than idling in a cold family car watching your breath for 10 minutes while you wait for the engine to warm up. But do you have to warm up your car to make it comfortable? Contrary to belief, this is not best or only solution to the problem. In fact, the process wastes gas (and therefore money), and is also woefully inefficient. Mechanics and researchers say there’s a better way.
New York Residents Urged Not To Warm Up Their Vehicles

Winter is rough on our vehicles, especially in Upstate New York where it can become exceptionally cold, but if you’re someone who starts up your car to let it warm before zooming off to work in the dark of the morning, you might want to reconsider. Nobody likes to...
How to Protect Your Tesla In Cold Weather

There is a way you can protect your Tesla EV in cold weather. Here's some tips to keep your car in tip top shape regardless of the cold temperature. All of the EV vehicles that are out there have been tested in cold weather temperatures and have withstood those cold temperatures. There is some testing you can do still in the extreme cold and some protection for your vehicle you can do.
Here's The Reason Why Tesla Tires Are So Much More Expensive

When it comes to going electric, motorists are serious about counting costs. Per SlashGear's recent survey on the subject, cost concerns came in just behind range limitations as the second most-cited reason for buyer skepticism over EVs. Over 20% of survey respondents cited costs as their main reason not to buy electric.
Understanding Different Snow Retention Systems

Desired systems use a continuous rail or extrusion that is manufactured according to ASTM material standards from aircraft quality, high-tensile aluminum and attach to the roof panel seam via aluminum clamps with stainless steel round point non-piercing fasteners. The rail/extrusion is constructed with a slot or recess that will accept color strips made from flat stock panel to be inserted.
Common mistakes that can damage your car in the winter

We’ve all been there. You’re in a hurry to get from Point A to Point B in the winter, but cold weather conditions get in the way, causing you to hastily skip out on steps you’d normally take to prevent damage to your ride. So, we decided...
Reduce Your Salt Usage This Winter

Since the 1940s, U.S. road maintenance departments have been spreading salt on streets and highways to melt snow and ice. It’s not a new phenomenon, but the rate of use has gone up astronomically from about 0.15 metric tons (0.16 tons) per year during the 1940s to about 18 million metric tons (19.8 million tons) per year today. Not to mention, the biggest budget these departments have is for salt and chemical treatments for the roads.

