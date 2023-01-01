One man has been arrested after an alleged disturbance and threat of explosives led to a chase inside an Emporia hotel early Saturday. Officers on site say the disturbance was reported at Emporia’s Best Western Hotel, 2836 West 18th. The suspect, identified as Adam D’Angelo, allegedly said he had explosives in his possession, although an investigation led to authorities saying that statement was unfounded. D’Angelo allegedly led officers on a chase through the hotel before he was eventually subdued.

