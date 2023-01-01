Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes on watching Bills-Bengals game that may impact Chiefs’ playoff seed
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs know what is at stake in the “Monday Night Football” game in Cincinnati.
Here is who national experts are predicting will win Denver Broncos at KC Chiefs game
This is what the pundits are saying about the Chiefs heading into Sunday’s game.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Chiefs’ HC took advantage of a poor decision made by the Broncos all game
The Kansas City Chiefs barely beat the Denver Broncos when they should have absolutely demolished them. But, you know when a team plays a game after their head coach is fired, the team usually plays their best ball, for some odd reason. This win wasn’t easy, but divisional battles almost...
Florida family drives 1,100 miles to root on the Chiefs in Kansas City
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s a pretty well known fact that Chiefs Kingdom is strong all across the country. “It was a long drive, the roads were not the best, but we made it here safely,” says Chiefs fan Mario Bayardo. It was a more than 1,100-mile...
Chiefs outlast Broncos, improve to 13-3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes moved into the rarest of company Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, and the Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time and stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the […]
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ daughter already loves ketchup, too
It looks like Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes isn't the only one in the family who loves ketchup. His daughter Sterling is a fan.
How to watch and stream the Broncos' game against the Chiefs
The Denver Broncos (4-11) will go on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The New Year’s Day contest will kick off at 11:00 a.m. MT and will be regionally televised on CBS. In-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Buffalo Bills helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs hold off Broncos 27-24 to move to 13-3
It wasn’t as easy for the Chiefs as many thought, considering the Broncos changed head coaches this week. But the Chiefs got it done, holding off the Broncos 27-24. Kansas City now is 13-3 and remains in the hunt for the No. 1 overall seed. The Broncos, in their first game with interim coach Jerry Rosburg, fell to 4-12.
