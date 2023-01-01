ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs outlast Broncos, improve to 13-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes moved into the rarest of company Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, and the Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time and stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the […]
Chiefs hold off Broncos 27-24 to move to 13-3

It wasn’t as easy for the Chiefs as many thought, considering the Broncos changed head coaches this week. But the Chiefs got it done, holding off the Broncos 27-24. Kansas City now is 13-3 and remains in the hunt for the No. 1 overall seed. The Broncos, in their first game with interim coach Jerry Rosburg, fell to 4-12.
