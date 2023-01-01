It wasn’t as easy for the Chiefs as many thought, considering the Broncos changed head coaches this week. But the Chiefs got it done, holding off the Broncos 27-24. Kansas City now is 13-3 and remains in the hunt for the No. 1 overall seed. The Broncos, in their first game with interim coach Jerry Rosburg, fell to 4-12.

