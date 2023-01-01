Read full article on original website
NBA
Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
NBA
Zion Williamson among five Pelicans listed as out for Houston game Wednesday
HOUSTON (10-27) Monday loss vs. Dallas. Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Pool Report on the Milwaukee Turnover with 13.9 seconds left in the Fourth Quarter of tonight’s Milwaukee at Toronto Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Mike Ganter (Toronto Sun) with Crew Chief Tony Brothers following tonight’s Bucks at Raptors Game. QUESTION: Can you clarify what happened at the end of regulation when Pascal Siakam appeared to shove Bobby Portis out of bounds, and the ball went out of bounds and a turnover occurred in Toronto’s favor?
NBA
Wagner To Serve Two-Game Suspension Beginning Tonight
NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner will begin serving his two-game suspension for his role in a Dec. 28 on-court altercation when the Magic plays host to the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at Amway Center. Wagner will serve the second game of his suspension tomorrow night in the Magic’s home game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Heading to Houston, Jazz look to get back on track
For the first month of the season, the Utah Jazz were the surprise of the NBA, and even a stretch
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Donovan Mitchell Enters the History Books
Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points and dished out 11 assists in one of the greatest performances in NBA history. Justin and Carter try to put his night and the Cavs comeback win into words before reflecting on what 2022 meant for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Please Note: The opinions expressed by...
NBA
76ers Host Pacers, Joel Embiid Earns NBA Player of the Month | Gameday Report 37/82
The 76ers (22-14) bring a 10-game home winning streak into their next game Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers (21-17). On Tuesday, five-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December. The Tuesday evening injury report did not include any Sixers, but there were three...
NBA
Zion Williamson medical update
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: 76ers 120, Pelicans 111
76ers (22-14), Pelicans (23-14) New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch. Philadelphia capitalized by turning a three-point lead through three quarters into a multi-possession advantage for much of the final stanza, gaining a split of meetings vs. New Orleans over the past four days. After the 76ers started fast and went up by eight through the first quarter, the Pelicans won the middle periods 56-51 to keep it a close game, with Williamson scoring 22 of those points. “That was extremely difficult,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Williamson’s injury. “It was right at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll get some imaging and look at him (Tuesday), but hopefully he’s OK. But it was a tough loss for us.”
NBA
Get to Know Neemias Queta
Though Neemias Queta hasn’t been living in the United States long, his love for hoops has lived with him throughout most of his life. Queta, the 7’0” Portugal native, has been balling since the age of 10, earning his first taste of basketball experience with F.C Barreirense, a Portuguese sports academy. Before eventually arising to become the club’s first NBA player, Queta played for Barreirense for eight seasons and eventually earned a scholarship offer from Utah State.
NBA
Paolo Banchero Named NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December 2022
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December 2022. Banchero becomes the ninth player in franchise history to be named the league’s Rookie of the Month, joining Dennis Scott, Shaquille O’Neal (four times), Anfernee Hardaway (twice), Mike Miller (twice), Victor Oladipo (twice), Elfrid Payton, R.J. Hampton and Franz Wagner.
NBA
Todd Graffagnini on team depth and injuries, Tulane football | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Pelicans radio play by play announcer Todd Graffagnini joins Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi (9:35) to discuss how the Pelicans roster depth will be tested and how the team can stay competitive in the face of injuries. The crew also chats about...
NBA
Keegan Murray Named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in December, the NBA announced today. The fourth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray averaged 12.7 points (46.0 FG%, 46.4 3pt%), 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 28.6 minutes per game in 14 games (14 starts) during the month of December.
NBA
Mitchell hits record 71, Cavs take Bulls in OT
Down 21 points with just under two minutes to play in the first half, their team struggling and without two of its starters, Cavalier fans had no idea of the history they were about to witness in the second stanza. Donovan Mitchell provided that historic performance – posting an offensive...
NBA
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named Kia Players of the Month
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. Check out their highlights from the past month. Doncic, who earns the honor for the third time in his...
NBA
Willie Green, Jacque Vaughn named NBA Coaches of the Month
New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green and Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn have been named the NBA Coaches of the Month for December. Green guided the Pelicans to a 10-5 record in the month, while Vaughn and the Nets went 12-1 in December thanks to a 12-game winning streak. Other...
NBA
LeBron James (non-COVID illness) out against Heat
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was sidelined with a non-COVID illness in Wednesday’s 112-109 victory against the Miami Heat. The 38-year-old NBA legend is averaging 29.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists over 29 games with the Lakers this season. James has scored 40-plus points in each of his last two games, including 47 points against the Hawks on Dec. 30.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 2, 2023
Week 12 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (23-13) tips off Monday at 6 p.m. Central with a road game in Philadelphia (21-14) and features a total of three opponents currently ranked in the top five of their respective conference standings. The Pelicans return home for Wednesday and Friday matchups vs. Houston (10-26) and Brooklyn (24-12), prior to a Saturday back-to-back at Dallas (21-16).
