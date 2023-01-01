Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 1, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... New Year's Day!
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's basketball: Alabama at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network, Live Video , Live Audio , Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results:
Sugar Bowl: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20
Did you Notice?
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
January 1, 1967 : Derrick Thomas was born in Miami, Fla.
January 1, 1979 : In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting at the Sugar Bowl, Alabama’s defense made the iconic goal-line stand against Penn State to help preserve a 14-7 victory. Linebacker Barry Krauss' tackle of Nittany Lion running back Mike Guman highlighted the stand, leading to Krauss being named game MVP. The Crimson Tide scored on a touchdown pass from Jeff Rutledge to Bruce Bolton, and on a third-down run by Major Ogilvie.
January 1, 1997 : Gene Stallings went out a winner in his final game at Alabama as linebacker Dwayne Rudd returned an interception 88 yards for the go-ahead score to give the 16th-ranked Crimson Tide a 17-14 victory over No. 15 Michigan in the Outback Bowl.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“You’d better pass.” — Marty Lyons to Penn State quarterback Chuck Fusina before the Crimson Tide completed the goal-line stand on this date in 1979.
