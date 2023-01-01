ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 1, 2023

By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBRqg_0k04a7XF00

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... New Year's Day!

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Newsletter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums .

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's basketball: Alabama at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network, Live Video , Live Audio , Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

Sugar Bowl: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20

Did you Notice?

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 1, 1967 : Derrick Thomas was born in Miami, Fla.

January 1, 1979 : In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting at the Sugar Bowl, Alabama’s defense made the iconic goal-line stand against Penn State to help preserve a 14-7 victory. Linebacker Barry Krauss' tackle of Nittany Lion running back Mike Guman highlighted the stand, leading to Krauss being named game MVP. The Crimson Tide scored on a touchdown pass from Jeff Rutledge to Bruce Bolton, and on a third-down run by Major Ogilvie.

January 1, 1997 : Gene Stallings went out a winner in his final game at Alabama as linebacker Dwayne Rudd returned an interception 88 yards for the go-ahead score to give the 16th-ranked Crimson Tide a 17-14 victory over No. 15 Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“You’d better pass.” — Marty Lyons to Penn State quarterback Chuck Fusina before the Crimson Tide completed the goal-line stand on this date in 1979.

We'll Leave You With This:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf6zg_0k04a7XF00

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools

Four-star class of 2024 running back Stacy Gage has narrowed down his schools to eight. The junior will choose from Florida, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, USC, Colorado, Miami, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks No. 140 nationally, No. 12 in running backs, and No. 22 in the state of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Moves Up in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll. The team earned 1,132 points after defeating Mississippi State 78-67 on Dec. 28 in its first conference game of the year. Purdue remains the top-ranked team, followed by Houston at No....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season

The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Nick Saban sends message about Alabama entering 2023

Every team at Alabama must establish its identity and goals. And Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban expects his 2023 squad to do just that following Saturday's Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State. Equipped with the 2023 cycle's top recruiting class, Alabama expects to reload despite losing a number of expected early-round picks, including Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., who have not yet announced their plans.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Defensive Back Returning for 2023 Season

Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore has announced his plans for the 2023 season. The Trussville Ala., native is planning to return to the Crimson Tide for his senior season, according to Alabama beat writer for AL.com Mike Rodak. "Just seeing what the coaches want to do. ... I just want...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals What He Thinks Alabama's Win Proved Today

Alabama just missed out on the College Football Playoff this season. Instead of sulking about it, the Crimson Tide came out and dominated their opponent in the Sugar Bowl. After trailing early to Kansas State, Alabama scored 35 unanswered points. Bryce Young had 321 passing yards and five touchdowns. Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson tide rolled to victory in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Wildcats were supposedly the more motivated team entering the contest and quickly staked themselves to a 10-0 lead in the game. Alabama then went on a 45-10 run to end the Read more... The post CFB world reacts to hilarious Sugar Bowl gaffe appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy