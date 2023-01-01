Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Arkansas, Jefferson, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arkansas; Jefferson; Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Monroe, southeastern Jefferson and central Arkansas Counties through 630 AM CST At 607 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Little Bayou Meto Park, or 18 miles north of Dumas, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gillett... Holly Grove Almyra... St. Charles Langford... Little Bayou Meto Park De Witt... Ethel De Luce... Tichnor Crocketts Bluff... Ragtown Indian Bay... Reydell Lawrenceville... Cross Roads in Monroe County Bayou Meteo State Game Area MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Tornado Watch issued for Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Grant, Hempstead by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Columbia; Dallas; Grant; Hempstead; Hot Spring; Howard; Jefferson; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Ouachita; Pike; Sevier; Union TORNADO WATCH 4 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CALHOUN CLARK CLEVELAND COLUMBIA DALLAS GRANT HEMPSTEAD HOT SPRING HOWARD JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA OUACHITA PIKE SEVIER UNION
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tate, Tunica by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 05:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi...and west Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi...and west Tennessee. Target Area: Benton; DeSoto; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Tate; Tunica The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi Southeastern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Tate County in northwestern Mississippi Northern Quitman County in northwestern Mississippi Benton County in northeastern Mississippi Northern Panola County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 630 AM CST. * At 542 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hernando, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hernando, Senatobia, Holly Springs, Wall Doxey State Park, Lamar, Coldwater, Byhalia, Como, Crenshaw, Sledge, Snow Lake Shores, Mt Pleasant, Strayhorn, Lewisburg, Arkabutla, Michigan City, Red Banks, Laws Hill, Barr and Canaan. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Bolivar, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 02:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southeastern Arkansas...and northwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Bolivar; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Washington and southwestern Bolivar Counties through 630 AM CST At 600 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Arkansas City, or 13 miles south of Rohwer, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Scott and Lamont around 610 AM CST. Benoit around 615 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Beulah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jackson; Jefferson; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Ouachita; Pike; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; White; Woodruff FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, eastern Arkansas, southeast Arkansas and southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, in central Arkansas, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Lonoke, Prairie, Pulaski, Saline and White. In eastern Arkansas, Jackson, Monroe and Woodruff. In southeast Arkansas, Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Jefferson and Lincoln. In southwest Arkansas, Calhoun, Clark, Dallas, Hot Spring, Ouachita and Pike. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move across the watch area. 2-3 inches of rain is expected along with locally higher amounts, which could lead to flash flooding.
