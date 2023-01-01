Loki Laufeyson, the Asgardian "God of Mischief" based on the Norse deity, is perhaps the most beloved anti-hero character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Loki initially made an appearance as a villain in the 2011 film Thor as the adoptive son of Odin and adopted brother of the superheroic God of Thunder. Despite being introduced as an enemy, Loki evolved into a beloved character whom fans couldn't help but adore. In 2021, Loki finally got a series focused entirely on his mischief, set right after the Battle of New York in the MCU, almost ten years after his initial debut. The first season of the Loki series amassed a huge following and the popularity of the series, which stars Tom Hiddleston as the title character, was more than reason enough to keep it going. The six-episode series ended on a cliffhanger that foreshadowed the upcoming season and formally introduced the idea of the Multiverse to Marvel fans, mixing fantasy, mythology, space, and time. The second season of Loki will be part of Phase Five of the MCU and is expected to be more creepy and terrifying than the last one. So here's everything you need to know about Loki Season 2.

