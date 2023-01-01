Read full article on original website
Collider
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Release Window, Sneak Peeks, Crossover, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Coming Out?. Who Are the Cast and Characters of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2?. What Do We Know About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2’s Story (And the Crossover Episode)?. What Is the Future of...
Polygon
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in January
Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing Willow series, a host of older movies and shows trickle onto Disney Plus each month. The newest season...
Collider
'Loki' Season 2: Release Window, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
Loki Laufeyson, the Asgardian "God of Mischief" based on the Norse deity, is perhaps the most beloved anti-hero character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Loki initially made an appearance as a villain in the 2011 film Thor as the adoptive son of Odin and adopted brother of the superheroic God of Thunder. Despite being introduced as an enemy, Loki evolved into a beloved character whom fans couldn't help but adore. In 2021, Loki finally got a series focused entirely on his mischief, set right after the Battle of New York in the MCU, almost ten years after his initial debut. The first season of the Loki series amassed a huge following and the popularity of the series, which stars Tom Hiddleston as the title character, was more than reason enough to keep it going. The six-episode series ended on a cliffhanger that foreshadowed the upcoming season and formally introduced the idea of the Multiverse to Marvel fans, mixing fantasy, mythology, space, and time. The second season of Loki will be part of Phase Five of the MCU and is expected to be more creepy and terrifying than the last one. So here's everything you need to know about Loki Season 2.
Collider
Things Take an Explosive Turn in 'The Battle of Jedha' Clip [Exclusive]
It's not long to go before Star Wars: The High Republic's Phase II audio drama The Battle of Jedha is available to listeners everywhere, and today Collider is delighted to present an exclusive clip of the thrilling story by George Mann. Set 350 years before The Phantom Menace — and 150 years before Phase I — Phase II of the expansive publishing initiative launched in October 2022, with stories across several mediums, and is set to conclude this spring.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Will Professionals Make a Season 2? Get the Latest Word on Renewal
Do the makers of Professionals have a possible Season 2 in their crosshairs? A spin-off of the 2012 movie Soldiers of Fortune and co-created by Jeff Most and Michael Colleary, Professionals filmed its 10-episode run back in the summer of 2019, in South Africa (specifically Johannesburg) and Ireland. The action-drama follows Vincent Corbo (played by Smallville alum Tom Welling), a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary. In Season 1, when a next-gen medical satellite exploded on launch, Corbo was hired by the rocket’s designer, billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Doom...
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
tvinsider.com
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breaks Paramount+ Streaming Record in Premiere Weekend
After huge box office success, critical acclaim, and Golden Globe nominations, Top Gun: Maverick has earned itself another accolade, as Paramount+ has revealed it became its most-watched movie globally in its opening weekend. The Tom Cruise starring action drama, a sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun, debuted on the...
Collider
First ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Teaser Reveals Title Card and 2023 Release Window
Grease is the word in 2023 as Paramount+ started off the new year with a teaser for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the prequel series to the movie musical. The upcoming series stays true to the source material of the 1978 classic Grease, taking place at Rydell High four years before those “Summer Nights” brought Danny and Sandy together.
How to Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Online
The biggest movie of the year finally hit streaming. “Top Gun: Maverick” is available just in time for some holiday viewing. “Maverick” can now be streamed on Paramount+, which offers a $4.99 per month subscription with ads and a $9.99 ad-free tier. In addition, the movie can be watched on Epix, which costs $5.99 per month. For those who don’t subscribe to either, rentals and purchases for the film are available on Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV, and RedBox, at prices ranging from $2.99 to $19.99. A sequel to Tony Scott’s 1986 action film “Top Gun,” “Maverick” is directed by...
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s live-action ‘Assassin’s Creed’ series is in need of a new showrunner
The past few years have seen a renaissance of sorts when it comes to video game adaptations. Castlevania, Arcane, and The Witcher have all gotten great reviews and The Last of Us is about to premiere on HBO Max and it’s getting a lot of buzz. There was hope for something similar with Assassin’s Creed, but now we’ve got an unfortunate update: The show just lost its showrunner.
Collider
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ill-fated reboot that fared so much worse than any of its predecessors stares down the barrel on streaming
Even though none of the six installments fared particularly well with critics, Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich’s Resident Evil franchise had plenty of fans, enough to ensure that it went down in history as the highest-grossing string of video game adaptations ever made after the coffers swelled to over $1.2 billion.
nickalive.net
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Celebrates Dal R'El In New Clip From 'Season 1, Volume 1' Home Release
After introducing the world to Star Trek: Prodigy in two blocks of ten episodes each, season 1 of the highly-acclaimed Star Trek series has finally come to a close, and as the series is about beam onto Blu-ray and DVD, Paramount has released a clip from the home release, which you can check out below, courtesy of Screen Rant!
Collider
What Happened to John Woo’s 'Metroid' Movie?
For decades, Hollywood producers have been scouring the IP mines for that breakthrough video game to adapt, little heeding the proper flock of canaries. The 2000s in particular was a graveyard of once-promising franchises, including some of the most recognizable titles like Doom and Silent Hill, and who could forget the terrible reign of one Uwe Boll? At one point or another, the infamous director was linked to just about every game, from Metal Gear Solid to Warcraft. At one point, there were rumours (which Boll has denied) that his idea for Nintendo's flagship Metroid included Jessica Simpson. With that prospect in mind, a wild alternative is suddenly logical: John Woo’s Metroid. This was almost a reality back in the mid-2000s but fizzled out before the cameras started rolling (in slow-motion, with doves). Would John Woo’s take on the intergalactic bounty hunter have been better than the Boll pantheon? Yes, but it’s a long way from “better” to “good.”
Collider
Why We Need the Theatrical Window
My earliest memory related to theatrical moviegoing are…complicated. I was always so excited to go to a theater. Once me and my family had arrived at our local Cinemark, I was ready. With the scent of popcorn wafting into my adolescent nostrils, I’d enter the auditorium our film was showing in and right on cue, the previews would begin at a much louder volume than the commercials and we were off. My sensitivity to loud noises stemming from my autism made the sounds so overwhelming that I’d have to stand at the side entrance of the theater with one of my parents. We couldn’t see the screen now, but we could hear the sounds (to my child brain, I guess the sounds seemed farther away in the hallway) and I could get used to all the noise.
Collider
A Half-Century of Greatness: 10 Best Movies Turning 50 in 2023
The 1970s were a hell of a time for movies. Some even argue was the single best decade for cinema in its history, with films as iconic as The Godfather and Star Wars being released. In 2023, movies released in 1973 become particularly important. These films are turning a whopping...
Collider
Danai Gurira Reunites With Andrew Lincoln in BTS Image From Their 'Walking Dead' Spinoff
The Walking Dead finally concluded its over-a-decade-long run on AMC earlier this year with its eleventh season. While the series itself is completed, that doesn't mean the universe of The Walking Dead is dead and buried with many spinoff series set to join Fear the Walking Dead and Tales of The Walking Dead, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon which will see Norman Reedus return to reprise his role as the titular character, and The Walking Dead: Dead City following Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan.
