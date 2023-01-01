ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 21

Guest
3d ago

But not to worry say’s the police chief. Probably the same individuals that our justice system keeps letting back out on the streets! Lock them up

Terry McGregor
3d ago

could this increase of events across our nation possibly have anything to do with the gang members pouring across our border?!

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating two shootings from Tuesday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating two shootings that took place seven hours apart on Tuesday night, according to authorities. The first incident took place at approximately 1:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of Wealthy Street in regards to shots fired, according to police. Officers said...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

ShotSpotter: 330 shots detected on NYE in Mobile, more people are starting to call 911

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The number of gunshots fired on New Year's Eve is alarming. ShotSpotter is the system that detects gunfire in different neighborhoods in the city of Mobile. It went fully live in July. Last time NBC 15 reported on these numbers was at the beginning of December, a total of 2,200 shots were detected then. That number has gone up, with the number of gunshots detected ballooning Saturday night.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police investigating death at local apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death of a man at Dauphin Gate Apartments. According to officials, officers were called to Dauphin Gate Apartments on Jan. 2 around 10 p.m., after getting a report about a person shot. Once they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man […]
MOBILE, AL
WHNT News 19

1 dead, 9 injured in New Year’s Eve shooting in Mobile

UPDATE (1/1 5:52 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have a suspect in custody for the shooting that happened in downtown Mobile Saturday night. The suspect is receiving medical treatment. After treatment, they will be transported to Mobile Metro Jail and charged with murder. UPDATE 9:00 AM 1/1/23: Mobile Police sent […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Man shot while sitting in parked car

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers responded to Government and Espejo in reference to shots fired. While en route, officers were also dispatched to the 100 block of Davidson Street in reference to a vehicle struck by...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile mayor to gang members: ‘We’re coming after you’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the wake of a mass shooting downtown on New Year’s Eve, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and other city leaders vowed stepped-up efforts to target gangs and reassure the public that big public events are safe. Investigators are still piecing together what led to the shooting...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile mayor claims New Year’s Eve shooter(s) may have gang ties

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement Sunday afternoon about the shooting in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. “Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile man's assault of mother garners heavy police response

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department and a swat team gathered at a trailer park on Gunn Road early Sunday evening. Police tell us it was a domestic situation, saying a man assaulted his mother. Mobile Police say the suspect was not a danger to anyone else;...
MOBILE, AL

