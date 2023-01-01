Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
But not to worry say’s the police chief. Probably the same individuals that our justice system keeps letting back out on the streets! Lock them up
Reply(2)
8
Terry McGregor
3d ago
could this increase of events across our nation possibly have anything to do with the gang members pouring across our border?!
Reply(5)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating two shootings from Tuesday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating two shootings that took place seven hours apart on Tuesday night, according to authorities. The first incident took place at approximately 1:15 p.m. when officers responded to the 2000 block of Wealthy Street in regards to shots fired, according to police. Officers said...
Man allegedly locks residents inside apartment, threatens to kill everyone: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man who they allege locked multiple people inside an apartment and threatened to kill them all. According to officials, officers responded to the 1000 block of Neshota Drive, near Dauphin Island Parkway, for a domestic dispute at about 8:20 Tuesday […]
utv44.com
ShotSpotter: 330 shots detected on NYE in Mobile, more people are starting to call 911
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The number of gunshots fired on New Year's Eve is alarming. ShotSpotter is the system that detects gunfire in different neighborhoods in the city of Mobile. It went fully live in July. Last time NBC 15 reported on these numbers was at the beginning of December, a total of 2,200 shots were detected then. That number has gone up, with the number of gunshots detected ballooning Saturday night.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Chief provides new details into NYE mass shooting, says victim did not fire gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police release new information about what happened the night of a mass shooting. Police Chief Paul Prine says the man killed, JaTarious Reives is one of three people that had a weapon on him that was recovered...but he didn’t fire it. Prine says the...
utv44.com
Shots fired in Prichard leave infant and child with glass injuries, suspect on camera
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — The subject seen in the image is wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting incident that occurred at a local convenience store at the corner of Lott Rd and University Blvd Extension on Monday, Jan. 2 between 9 -9:30 p.m. This subject has been...
utv44.com
Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
utv44.com
Downtown Mobile NYE incident believed to have started as gang-related shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. “We have a 24-year-old man who has lost his life, and who has not even started his life,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, “It doesn't matter how someone loses their life even if the individual is involved in criminal activity, it's still unfortunate.”
Mobile police investigating death at local apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death of a man at Dauphin Gate Apartments. According to officials, officers were called to Dauphin Gate Apartments on Jan. 2 around 10 p.m., after getting a report about a person shot. Once they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man […]
utv44.com
Wilmer woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Saraland death of tow truck driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Elizabeth Bolling Sprinkle, 59, of Wilmer, has been indicted by a Mobile County Grand Jury on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Jonathan Neesmith. Neesmith, a tow truck driver, was on the shoulder of I-65 in Saraland attempting to load a disabled...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Mobile police have one subject in custody set to be charged for last nights New Years Eve shooting
MPD said they have one male subject in custody from last nights shooting. He is receiving medical treatment and will be transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has released a statement on last night’s shooting,. “Like so many others, I am outraged at...
1 dead, 9 injured in New Year’s Eve shooting in Mobile
UPDATE (1/1 5:52 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have a suspect in custody for the shooting that happened in downtown Mobile Saturday night. The suspect is receiving medical treatment. After treatment, they will be transported to Mobile Metro Jail and charged with murder. UPDATE 9:00 AM 1/1/23: Mobile Police sent […]
utv44.com
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine addresses downtown safety following deadly shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — New Year's Eve's public shootout has caused some to think twice about attending crowded events downtown. With Mardi Gras parades kicking off next month some are worried. “We've done a lot of great work. I'm determined and I'm not going to allow one or two...
Burglary suspect leads police on 24-mile chase, police looking for second suspect: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who allegedly led officers on a nearly 24-mile chase late Friday night. The man was driving a car the police were looking for in connection to an attack at a home on Dec. 29. Ladarren Dixon, 28, was arrested and charged with the following: […]
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Man shot while sitting in parked car
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers responded to Government and Espejo in reference to shots fired. While en route, officers were also dispatched to the 100 block of Davidson Street in reference to a vehicle struck by...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mayor to gang members: ‘We’re coming after you’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the wake of a mass shooting downtown on New Year’s Eve, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and other city leaders vowed stepped-up efforts to target gangs and reassure the public that big public events are safe. Investigators are still piecing together what led to the shooting...
WALA-TV FOX10
Brother and sister arrested on gun charges after having tennis shoes stolen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A brother and sister were arrested on firearm charges in a theft of property case after two subjects stole tennis shoes from them and they retaliated with gunfire, according to police. On Friday, Dec. 30 at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers said they responded to 3000 Airport...
Man found shot dead in Prichard on New Year’s Eve: City of Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A City of Prichard spokesperson has confirmed a man in Prichard was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve. Christopher Duncan, 34, was found around 7 p.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Grant Ave., near West Main Street. When officers did find him he was already dead. Officials said this […]
Mobile mayor claims New Year’s Eve shooter(s) may have gang ties
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement Sunday afternoon about the shooting in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. “Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with […]
utv44.com
Mobile man's assault of mother garners heavy police response
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department and a swat team gathered at a trailer park on Gunn Road early Sunday evening. Police tell us it was a domestic situation, saying a man assaulted his mother. Mobile Police say the suspect was not a danger to anyone else;...
Workers in downtown Mobile reacted fast following deadly NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people make a living in downtown Mobile and need people to feel secure in the entertainment district. Despite the violence on New Year’s Eve, workers are hoping for the best following the city’s last deadly shooting of 2022. Outside the Urban Emporium, Sunday morning is a giant pile of […]
Comments / 21