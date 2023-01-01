MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The number of gunshots fired on New Year's Eve is alarming. ShotSpotter is the system that detects gunfire in different neighborhoods in the city of Mobile. It went fully live in July. Last time NBC 15 reported on these numbers was at the beginning of December, a total of 2,200 shots were detected then. That number has gone up, with the number of gunshots detected ballooning Saturday night.

MOBILE, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO