Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Inside No. 1 ranked cornerback Ellis Robinson IV's top five schools
247Sports No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class in IMG Academy standout Ellis Robinson IV has a top five of “Bama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Colorado.”. Robinson is the No. 8 overall prospect in the Top247 Player Rankings and a 247Sports Composite five-star recruit. He has visited all of his finalists with the exception of the Buffaloes.
Georgia 4-star impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl, will ‘soon’ return to Ohio State
A top Georgia prospect was impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl on Saturday night, says he will soon return to Ohio State.
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction
A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
Michigan freshman linebacker enters the Transfer Portal
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan linebacker Deuce Spurlock has entered the Transfer Portal, he announced Monday afternoon. “My parents and I sat down recently to discuss my future endeavors as a student athlete. After much prayer and discussion, I have decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal,” he wrote. “Special thanks to Coach Harbaugh, Coach Minter, and his defensive staff for their time and support. I’d like to express my sincere appreciation for the outstanding administration and training staff.
Huggins: "The next time it happens, he will no longer be a Mountaineer"
Bob Huggins was not a happy camper. The West Virginia Head Coach joined in on the postgame radio show, and did not hold much back. He started with a comment about the referees, but he ultimately came back to one conclusion - "you can't blame it on anybody but us." Huggins pointed to missed free throws down the stretch and missed shots on offense, but one thing really had his ire - senior guard Erik Stevenson fouling out and getting a crucial technical for the second game in a row.
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
Kentucky rings in the New Year vs. No. 23 Arkansas
The University of Kentucky women’s basketball program will ring in the new year by playing host No. 24/23 Arkansas on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. ET inside Memorial Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+, with Jeff Piecoro and Christi Thomas on the call. The Wildcats...
Edge defender is leaving South Carolina
The South Carolina football program had a second player hit the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday, the day after a loss in the Gator Bowl to Notre Dame. Reserve edge defender Rodricus Fitten posted to his social media accounts that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Fitten played in...
Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'
You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
Ohio State football: What they're saying about C.J. Stroud's NFL Draft stock after Peach Bowl performance
Stroud, who 247Sports ranked as a five-star as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback coming out of high school, battled one of college football's best defenses. He completed 23-of-34 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns, adding 34 rushing yards — including a key 27-yard jaunt — on the ground. Stroud also helped set up the potential game-winning field goal, though Ohio State missed the attempt.
College football transfer portal rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023
College football's transfer portal provides opportunity to flip a roster in one recruiting cycle. Several elite programs are doing everything they can to ensure that happens ahead of the 2023 season. And the first-year coaches taking over new teams are working overtime with talent acquisition, too. Deion Sanders and Colorado,...
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl Expert Score Predictions
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (10-2) face the No. 8 Utes (8-3) in Pasadena in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the time...
Darnell Washington injury update in CFP for Georgia football vs Ohio State
ATLANTA -- Georgia is battling back against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and it might have to do so without one of its best players. Junior tight end Darnell Washington was spotted limping to the locker room in the second quarter. He was announced as out for now with a left ankle injury. Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover also left the game in the first half. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 21-21. Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. In 35 career games, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country.
Georgia players share what they saw, thought on game-deciding kick at end of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — When Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of Saturday’s Peach Bowl, the Georgia players on the field were focused on their responsibilities. Meanwhile, several Georgia players on the sideline debated watching the game’s deciding play or looking away and waiting to hear what happened.
Controversial targeting review magnified after Fiesta Bowl ending marred TCU, Michigan classic
TCU defensive back Kee’Yon Stewart appeared lower his head while converging on Loveland and made contact with his helmet. After a lengthy review, the officials decided that there was no targeting on the play and the Horned Frogs took over on downs in the victory formation. Michigan coach Jim...
BREAKING: Chicago Big Man James Brown Commits to UNC
A new year. A new Tar Heel. James Brown, a 2024 forward at Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita, announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina on Monday. Brown is ranked the No. 27 overall prospect in the junior class, and joins Elliot Cadeau and Drake Powell on UNC's 2024 commitment list.
Report: Huskers have WR coach picked as staff appears to be finalized
Matt Rhule's staff of full-time assistants is reportedly filled out, though the coach himself hasn't made matters official. While three positions have not yet been announced, there are now names connected with all the remaining openings. It was reported on Monday night that Garret McGuire will join the Husker staff as a wide receivers coach, according to Joe Person of The Athletic, who covers the Carolina Panthers.
