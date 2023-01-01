STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — When the shots weren’t falling, coach Tara VanDerveer’s Stanford team turned it up on the defensive end to stymie high-scoring Arizona. Haley Jones had 18 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and five assists, and second-ranked Stanford picked up the intensity on both ends after the first quarter and rolled past No. 15 Arizona 73-57 in a Monday showdown of the 2021 national champion Cardinal and NCAA runner-up Wildcats. “I recruited every player for their offense not their defense but our defense was what was really great,” VanDerveer said. “Our team locked in on the scouting report.” Francesca Belibi contributed season-bests of 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Stanford (15-1, 3-0 Pac-12), which held Arizona to seven second-quarter points on the way to winning its 10th straight game since the team’s lone defeat in a 76-71 overtime loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 20.

STANFORD, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO