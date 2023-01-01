Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
BELLARMINE 69, NORTH ALABAMA 65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Hacker 3-3, Betz 2-2, Tipton 2-4, Suder 1-2, Pfriem 1-4, Hopf 0-1, B.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Suder). Turnovers: 7 (Suder 3, Tipton 2, Betz, Pfriem). Steals: 6 (Betz, DeVault, Hatton, Pfriem, Suder, Tipton). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 124, Denver 111
DENVER (111) Gordon 4-18 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 6-9 2-2 18, Jokic 10-20 3-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 3-3 10, Murray 6-12 1-1 14, Cancar 1-3 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 42-91 16-20 111. MINNESOTA (124) Anderson...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT
Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
Jones' 18 points, 16 rebounds lead No. 2 Stanford by Arizona
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — When the shots weren’t falling, coach Tara VanDerveer’s Stanford team turned it up on the defensive end to stymie high-scoring Arizona. Haley Jones had 18 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and five assists, and second-ranked Stanford picked up the intensity on both ends after the first quarter and rolled past No. 15 Arizona 73-57 in a Monday showdown of the 2021 national champion Cardinal and NCAA runner-up Wildcats. “I recruited every player for their offense not their defense but our defense was what was really great,” VanDerveer said. “Our team locked in on the scouting report.” Francesca Belibi contributed season-bests of 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Stanford (15-1, 3-0 Pac-12), which held Arizona to seven second-quarter points on the way to winning its 10th straight game since the team’s lone defeat in a 76-71 overtime loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 20.
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA STATE 70, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 61
Percentages: FG .383, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Collins 2-9, Waller 1-1, Brown 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Barber 2). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Waller 3, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Washington). Steals: 9 (Collins 3, Brown 2, Waller 2, Stredic, Washington). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA A&M 66, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 59
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .295, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-36, .222 (Ware 2-2, Harris 2-6, Greene 2-7, Reinhart 2-9, Curry 0-1, Milton 0-1, Virden 0-4, Doss 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reinhart 2, Greene). Turnovers: 18 (Doss 4, Harris 3, Milton 3, Plet 2, Ware...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100
Percentages: FG .459, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Herro 5-9, Strus 3-7, Lowry 2-6, Oladipo 1-3, Vincent 1-3, Butler 0-2, D.Robinson 0-3, Martin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Martin). Turnovers: 11 (Adebayo 3, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, D.Robinson, Herro, Strus). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
STETSON 68, NORTH FLORIDA 62
Percentages: FG .407, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Hicklen 2-6, Aybar 1-2, Hendricksen 1-2, Nze 1-2, Lanier 0-1, Berry 0-2, Placer 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aybar, Berry, Lanier). Turnovers: 14 (Aybar 4, Hicklen 3, Placer 3, Hendricksen 2, Nze, Parker). Steals: 4 (Aybar,...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141
ATLANTA (141) Collins 9-17 6-8 25, Hunter 6-13 3-4 17, Okongwu 8-14 0-0 16, Murray 10-20 4-4 25, Young 8-22 11-13 30, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 53-109 24-29 141. GOLDEN STATE (143) D.Green...
Porterville Recorder
LIBERTY 77, LIPSCOMB 48
Percentages: FG .370, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Benham 2-3, Clark 1-1, Ognacevic 1-1, Schner 1-2, McGinnis 0-1, Asman 0-2, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Asman, Pruitt). Turnovers: 16 (Asman 5, Asadullah 2, Clark 2, Schner 2, Benham, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
PENN 76, BROWN 68
Percentages: FG .519, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Slajchert 2-4, Laczkowski 1-1, Dingle 1-4, Charles 0-1, Martz 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Spinoso 2, Lorca-Lloyd, Monroe). Turnovers: 14 (Dingle 6, Spinoso 5, Monroe, Slajchert, Smith). Steals: 6 (Laczkowski 2, Spinoso 2, Charles, Monroe). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 135, Detroit 106
Percentages: FG .415, FT .780. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Bogdanovic 2-3, Diallo 1-1, Bey 1-2, Burks 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, McGruder 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Duren, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (Ivey 5, Joseph 3, Stewart 3, Bey...
Yardbarker
Cal fends off Colorado late, 80-76
Joel Brown scored a career-high 21 points to lead host Cal to an 80-76 victory over Colorado in Pac-12 play on Saturday in Berkeley, Calif. Brown shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and grabbed three rebounds. Freshman Grant Newell had his first double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Porterville Recorder
BETHUNE-COOKMAN 67, FLORIDA A&M 59
Percentages: FG .385, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (French 2-3, Harmon 2-7, McEntire 1-1, Garrett 1-2, Davis 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter-Hollinger, Davis). Turnovers: 6 (Davis 2, Harmon 2, Hulsewe, McEntire). Steals: 9 (Davis 3, Harmon 2, McEntire 2, Garrett, Gudavicius). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 61, GRAMBLING STATE 60
Percentages: FG .435, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-5, J.Smith 1-3, Munford 0-1, Cowart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Aku). Turnovers: 19 (Cowart 5, Cotton 4, Gordon 4, Christon 2, J.Smith 2, Munford 2). Steals: 5 (Christon 2, Cotton,...
Porterville Recorder
ARMY 82, LAFAYETTE 65
Percentages: FG .585, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 12-18, .667 (Rucker 4-5, C.Benson 2-2, Ellis 2-2, Mann 2-4, Roberts 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Cross 0-1, Small 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Caldwell, Peterson). Turnovers: 12 (Mann 3, Ellis 2, Peterson 2, Roberts 2, C.Benson, Rucker, Small). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 111, Houston 106
DALLAS (111) Bullock 3-8 0-0 8, Hardaway Jr. 7-13 2-2 21, Wood 8-14 2-2 21, Dinwiddie 4-12 2-2 11, Doncic 10-26 18-22 39, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 6-6 6, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Ntilikina 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Wright IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-81 30-34 111.
Richardson takes over late as Oregon beats Oregon St. 77-68
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 22 points — 14 in the final 11-plus minutes — and N’Faly Dante had 17 points and eight rebounds to help Oregon beat in-state rival Oregon State 77-68 Saturday night. Quincy Guerrier and Kel’el Ware added 13 points apiece...
Yardbarker
No. 11 UCLA overwhelms Washington for 10th straight win
UCLA (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) overwhelmed Washington throughout, starting with a 12-0 run early in the first half that gave the Bruins a lead they never surrendered. Capitalizing on the strength of a stifling defense, which limited the Huskies to 19-of-55 shooting (34.5 percent) from the floor and a season-worst 2-of-25 from 3-point range, UCLA extended its nine-point halftime lead to double digits immediately after intermission.
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon MBB hosts in-state rival Oregon State
The Ducks host in-state rival Oregon State (7-4) starting at 5 PM on Saturday night as they look to rebound from a 77-72 loss to Utah Valley 11 days ago. Oregon's surprise loss to the Wolverines sets them back to 7-6 on the season as they continue to try and battle back from numerous injuries to starters and depth early in the season. The emergence of a consistent Will Richardson and N'Faly Dante has given the Ducks plenty of offensive spark, but the lack of depth continues to hurt the bench scoring output.
