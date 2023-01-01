ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 124, Denver 111

DENVER (111) Gordon 4-18 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 6-9 2-2 18, Jokic 10-20 3-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 3-3 10, Murray 6-12 1-1 14, Cancar 1-3 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 42-91 16-20 111. MINNESOTA (124) Anderson...
DENVER, CO
Arizona Sports

Arizona teams and their best performances of 2022

As 2022 closes, it’s a good time to celebrate the accomplishments by some of our local sports teams and their athletes. From crazy comebacks to strings of strong play to individual outbursts that helped their teams rally, here are some of the best performances — from the team and player perspectives — of the past calendar year.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Cal fends off Colorado late, 80-76

Joel Brown scored a career-high 21 points to lead host Cal to an 80-76 victory over Colorado in Pac-12 play on Saturday in Berkeley, Calif. Brown shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and grabbed three rebounds. Freshman Grant Newell had his first double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

ALABAMA STATE 70, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 61

Percentages: FG .383, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Collins 2-9, Waller 1-1, Brown 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Barber 2). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Waller 3, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Washington). Steals: 9 (Collins 3, Brown 2, Waller 2, Stredic, Washington). Technical...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

Portland 135, Detroit 106

DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Vegas 3, Colorado 2

Colorado101—2 First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 9 (Rantanen, Lehkonen), 0:25. 2, Vegas, Amadio 6 (Hague, Stone), 17:02. Second Period_3, Vegas, Roy 6 (Kolesar, Korczak), 7:14. 4, Vegas, Roy 7 (Carrier, Pietrangelo), 14:46. Third Period_5, Colorado, Rantanen 25 (Lehkonen, MacKinnon), 11:07. Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-15-6_28. Colorado 9-9-11_29. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of...
BOULDER, CO
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Look ahead at this week's college basketball: ASU, Arizona prep for pair of home games

The Arizona State Sun Devils find themselves in a position they have been unaccustomed to in the new season — having to bounce back from consecutive losses. ASU (11-3, 2-1) will look to snap a two-game losing streak but will have the benefit of playing on its home floor as the Washington schools provide the Pac-12 opposition this week at Desert Financial Arena. ...
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona State men's basketball unable to sustain second half resurgence vs. Arizona

At one point, it almost looked like Arizona State men’s basketball could take away the game from No. 5 Arizona. ASU came out renewed in the second half and chipped away at Arizona’s 17-point lead in the half with an 18-4 start. ASU’s offense started early with Warren Washington’s four points and the Sun Devils made the key stops necessary to Arizona’s offense.
TEMPE, AZ
New York Post

BYU football player Sione Veikoso dies in Hawaii construction accident

Sione Veikoso, an offensive lineman at BYU, has died at the age of 22 in a construction accident in Hawaii. “On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” BYU’s football program said in a tweet. “Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again.” Added BYU head coach Kalani Sitake: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso. His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his...
PROVO, UT

