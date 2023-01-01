Sione Veikoso, an offensive lineman at BYU, has died at the age of 22 in a construction accident in Hawaii. “On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” BYU’s football program said in a tweet. “Rest in Love Sione. God be with you till we meet again.” Added BYU head coach Kalani Sitake: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso. His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his...

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO