Juvenile charged with excessive speeding in Essex
ESSEX — An 18-year-old resident of Essex was charged with excessive speeding on I-89. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling east on I-89 at a high rate of speed near exit in Essex on Sunday. The vehicle’s speed was recorded to be 81 miles-per-hour in a posted 40...
Bennington man accused of DUI, resisting arrest
A Bennington, Vermont man has been cited to court after he allegedly drove drunk on a public highway in Windham County.
2 arrested for felony cocaine possession in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police say they arrested two people in Montpelier last month. Authorities were notified of a suspicious vehicle that was occupied and parked for an extended period in a public parking lot on Main Street. Police say they made contact with the occupants and observed indicators of illicit...
Police: DUI charges following crash in Jericho
JERICHO — A 31-year-old man from Barre was arrested for DUI following a crash in Jericho early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 15, by Packard Road, at around 12:10 a.m. The driver was identified as Isaiah Velasquez. Police say they observed indicators of impairment...
Woman arrested for assault in Royalton
ROYALTON — A 30-year-old woman from Tunbridge was arrested for assault in Royalton on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a possible assault at the Crossroads Bar & Grill on Rainbow Street at around 9:55 p.m. Police say they responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. As a result...
DUI charges following two-vehicle crash on I-89 in Middlesex
MIDDLESEX — A 31-year-old woman from Wolcott was arrested for DUI following a crash in Middlesex yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Chelsea Giroux. Giroux was transported by rescue to Central Vermont Medical Center as a precaution.
Court records show suspended state trooper accused of stealing Rolex watch from evidence room
Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, of the Williston barracks, was placed on paid leave in December amid an investigation into possible theft from the barracks’ temporary evidence storage room. Read the story on VTDigger here: Court records show suspended state trooper accused of stealing Rolex watch from evidence room.
Man uses rock to break into Vergennes Maplefields
VERGENNES —Local police are looking to identify an individual involved in a break-in at the Maplefields in Vergennes. The incident took place at around 11:50 p.m. on January 1. The suspect walked to the store carrying a rock which he used to break the front door. The individual is...
Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
Newport, New Hampshire woman charged as “drug enterprise leader”
NEWPORT — A 39-year-old woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation in Newport, New Hampshire that concluded last week. In November and December, authorities say they conducted a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the town and surrounding Sullivan County area. The investigation culminated in...
Some charges dropped in wild episode at airport
Prosecutors have significantly narrowed charges against two individuals who were originally accused of abducting a woman and stealing a backpack containing tens of thousands of dollars in cash in broad daylight at the Lebanon Municipal Airport last summer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Some charges dropped in wild episode at airport.
Barnard General Store burglarized
BARNARD — Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Barnard early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an alarm activation at the Barnard General Store at around 3:30 a.m. The store is located on Route 12. Police say that someone forcibly entered the establishment. Items taken...
Man arrested for assault in Westfield
WESTFIELD — A 44-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Westfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at around 1:25 a.m. State police responded to the call and conducted interviews with all parties involved. Following an investigation, police say...
Tractor-trailer crash closes Swanton roadway
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash closed a Franklin County road on Monday. A tractor-trailer turned over on Route 78 in Swanton just before noon. The road was closed between Church and Campbell Bay roads and is likely to remain closed into the evening. The Islander reports the driver, from...
Manchester, New Hampshire man seriously injured in crash
MANCHESTER — Police say a 23-year-old woman from Lowell, Mass. was killed, and a Manchester, New Hampshire man was seriously injured during a crash this afternoon. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 495 south in Massachusetts at around 1:20 p.m. According to the report, a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a bar fight on New Year’s Eve ended in one arrest. Minutes before the new year, St. Johnsbury Police say they got reports about a bar fight involving up to 15 people at the Elks Club on Western Ave. Officers say a...
Two charged with armed robbery in Keene
KEENE — Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with an attempted armed robbery. Cooper Ramsay-Marsh, 18, of Chesterfield, and Anthony Doleszny Jr., 19, were taken into custody after allegedly attempting to rob a 23-year-old Keene man on December 29 near the bike path near Pearl Street. Ramsay-Marsh allegedly...
Woman, 23, Killed in New Year's Day Crash on I-495 in Chelmsford; 2 Others Injured
A man lost control of his pickup truck while driving on Interstate 495 on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, striking the guardrail, going airborne and then hitting another car head-on on the opposite side of the highway, killing that driver and seriously injuring its passenger, authorities said. The 29-year-old,...
WCSO: Fort Edward man beats woman holding child
Authorities say a Fort Edward man is doing time in Washington County jail after he punched a woman while she was holding a child in her arms.
Crash into Norwich river leads to DUI #2, warrant charges
NORWICH — A 30-year-old man from Fairlee was arrested on a warrant following a crash in Norwich on Christmas Day. The single-vehicle crash into the river took place on River Road at around 12:25 p.m. Police say that Cody Hardy was operating a 2011 Ford Focus when he went...
