No. 18 Arizona sets sights on No. 2 Stanford after holding on for “ugly” victory over California

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Phoenix weekly weather forecast - and it's not just rainBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Return of Popular Restaurant Now DelayedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Birth control for rats? Arizona company develops liquid solutionBrenna TempleArizona State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
allsportstucson.com
No. 15 Arizona overwhelmed by No. 2 Stanford, suffers 20th straight loss at Maples Pavilion
Arizona’s losing streak at Maples Pavilion reached 20 games over the last 22 years with No. 2 Stanford taking advantage of its size inside to come away with a 73-57 victory Monday. The much more-active Cardinal outrebounded No. 15 Arizona 53-33, including 23 offensive rebounds that led to 20...
allsportstucson.com
No. 18 Arizona looks to beat No. 2 Stanford in Palo Alto for first time since 2001
TODAY’S ARIZONA-STANFORD GAME WILL BE TELEVISED LIVE ON THE PAC-12 NETWORKS AND WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON THE VARSITY NETWORK. Arizona has taken Stanford to the brink before at Palo Alto, Calif. Can they overcome that brink — Cameron Brink — and fellow All-American Haley Jones and the rest...
allsportstucson.com
No. 18 Arizona Wildcats hold on to beat California
A little more than 48 hours after beating ASU at McKale Center and less than 48 hours before Arizona plays at Stanford, the No. 18 Wildcats built their winning streak to five games with a tight win over Cal heading into their anticipated matchup Monday with the second-ranked Cardinal. The...
12news.com
Instant reaction to ASU basketball close loss to Arizona Wildcats | Locked On Sun Devils
It wasn't the win we wanted, but it was the moral victory that we deserved. The Arizona State Sun Devils basketball team dropped just its third game of the year.
allsportstucson.com
Time out! Cats stymie Sun Devils for 13th win of the season
TEMPE – It’s about results. In the end, that is what it is all about. For Arizona, it wasn’t pretty … but it sure was beautiful in that it got the win here in Tempe, 69-60. Wins aren’t always easy here. Saturday afternoon wasn’t. Well for...
Loss to in-state rival Arizona tough to swallow for Bobby Hurley, ASU
Bobby Hurley stared at the box score, attempting to process a nine-point loss to the fifth-ranked team in the nation. His defense held the Wildcats to 69 points, well below their average. His offense made just 3-of-27 shots beyond the three-point line, the obvious saboteur in a showdown of Pac-12 contenders.
Eastern Progress
Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 5 Arizona's win over Arizona State in Tempe
TEMPE — For now, Tommy Lloyd remains unscathed against rival Arizona State, after the fifth-ranked Arizona Wildcats held off the Sun Devils 69-60 on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena. The Wildcats were led by forward Azuolas Tubelis, who tallied 21 points and nine rebounds in the win. The triumph...
sfstandard.com
St. Ignatius Head Basketball Coach Jason Greenfield to Serve Two-Game Suspension
St. Ignatius’ boys basketball team will open West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) play this week without its head coach. Jason Greenfield will serve a two-game suspension and miss both the Jan. 4 game against Riordan and the Jan. 7 game at Valley Christian after he was suspended by assistant principal Jeff Glosser for the team’s participation in a June tournament in Arizona.
kjzz.org
Fiesta Bowl's role in college football tournament may change in 2024
One of Saturday’s college football playoff matches took place between Michigan and Texas Christian University in Glendale, site of the annual Fiesta Bowl. However, changes are expected to alter the tournament format in the near future. Beginning with the 2024 season, the collegiate football playoffs will expand from just four teams to 12.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Lovitt & Touché, Sundt, Arizona Commission on the Arts
Lovitt & Touché boosts hiring to meet growing demand. Spurred by increased demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has rapidly expanded its Tempe and Tucson offices in recent months, expanding its footprint and competitive position in the Arizona market.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Discount Tire to build new headquarters in Phoenix
(The Center Square) – A valley employer is moving to a larger location with plans to expand its presence in Arizona. Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, has acquired 35 acres for a new campus in Phoenix. The move will bring an estimated 1,100 jobs to Northern Phoenix through the...
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
police1.com
Chief of newly formed Ariz. PD targets 10 challenges for his force
MESA, Ariz. — Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary on Jan. 11. "This...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
AZFamily
Taking a glance at Arizona’s 2023 real estate market
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a brand new year and a brand new real estate market for 2023!. Real estate agents across the Valley are expecting more balance in the market with more room for buyers and sellers to negotiate. In the Valley, there’s around 17,400 homes on the market. That’s the most inventory we’ve seen over the summer when the market was at its peak of just 3,500. In a “normal” market, there was an average of 35,000 homes up for sale. Several real estate experts say the market is in a good place to welcome buyers with interest rates being of prime interest in 2023.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
Kari Lake Says She Would Have Been Graceful if She'd Lost Arizona Election
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate did lose her gubernatorial midterm race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but is fighting the results through the court.
