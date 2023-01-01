Read full article on original website
4 alive in ‘miracle’ after car plunges off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted...
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
Md. man charged after fleeing Secret Service, striking pedestrians near White House
A Maryland man has been charged in a crash that killed one pedestrian and injured another as he was fleeing Secret Service near the White House on Friday. Spiro Stafilatos, 35, is charged with aggravated assault and second-degree murder, according to court documents. Secret Service approached Stafilatos who was in...
