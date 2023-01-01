ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
Islanders bring road losing streak into matchup with the Canucks

New York Islanders (21-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Vancouver Canucks looking to break a three-game road slide. Vancouver has a 16-17-3 record overall and a 7-9-1 record in home games. The Canucks...
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play

Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
Banged-up Blues put O'Reilly, Tarasenko on injured reserve

The St. Louis Blues put captain Ryan O’Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko on injured reserve Monday, the latest blows to a Western Conference contender looking to remain in the playoff race. The team said O’Reilly has a broken foot and Tarasenko an injured hand. O’Reilly is expected to be...
Stars take win streak into game against the Kings

Dallas Stars (23-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles has a 21-13-6 record overall and an 11-6-2 record...
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
