FOX Sports
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
Uncertain of future with Columbus Blue Jackets, Gustav Nyquist continues leadership role
Adam Boqvist was mid-sentence during a recent interview when the door to the players’ lounge swung open inside the Blue Jackets' locker room. Gustav Nyquist stood in the doorway. The veteran forward made eye contact with Boqvist, a 22-year old defenseman, and pointed to his wristwatch. “We’re doing some...
Alex Tuch scores in OT, Sabres beat East-leading Bruins for 6th straight win
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for the Sabres, who won for just […]
WTOP
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-24-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head into a matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning as losers of four straight games. Chicago is 8-24-4 overall and 5-13-2 in home games. The Blackhawks have...
WTOP
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
WTOP
Islanders bring road losing streak into matchup with the Canucks
New York Islanders (21-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Vancouver Canucks looking to break a three-game road slide. Vancouver has a 16-17-3 record overall and a 7-9-1 record in home games. The Canucks...
FOX Sports
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
FOX Sports
Banged-up Blues put O'Reilly, Tarasenko on injured reserve
The St. Louis Blues put captain Ryan O’Reilly and winger Vladimir Tarasenko on injured reserve Monday, the latest blows to a Western Conference contender looking to remain in the playoff race. The team said O’Reilly has a broken foot and Tarasenko an injured hand. O’Reilly is expected to be...
WTOP
Stars take win streak into game against the Kings
Dallas Stars (23-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles has a 21-13-6 record overall and an 11-6-2 record...
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
Flyers score 4 unanswered goals to cruise by Ducks
Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to win his third straight start as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Anaheim Ducks
Lucchini scores 1st, Senators end Sabres’ 6-game win streak
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jacob Lucchini’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner as the Ottawa Senators beat Buffalo 3-1 Sunday night and snapped the Sabres’ six-game winning streak. “It’s so hard to put into words, honestly,” said Lucchini, a 27-year-old center playing his fifth NHL game....
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
