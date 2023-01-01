Read full article on original website
Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
ARLINGTON, Va. — The months have become days. Just over eight months after Tom Wilson tore his left ACL in the Capitals’ first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers and six months since Nicklas Backstrom made the decision to undergo resurfacing surgery that addressed a chronic injury in his left hip, both players are closing in on their returns to NHL action for Washington.
