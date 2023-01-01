Instant Analysis From Ohio State’s 42-41 Loss To Georgia

Ohio State just lost to Georgia in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff, 42-41. The Buckeyes maintained control of the action for much of the game, as C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State passing offense got on the board early and often in the first half. Not only did Stroud throw four touchdown passes, but he made several key plays with his legs when the Buckeye offense needed a conversion or spark.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was Stroud’s top target in the first half, grabbing five receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns, but missed the late stretch of the game when he was placed in concussion protocol.

The Buckeye defense had some good moments in the game, but the fourth quarter collapse was one that will be hard for Ohio State faithful to swallow. Stetson Bennett led a game-winning touchdown drive that put Georgia up on the scoreboard with under a minute remaining.

Ohio State had one last chance with two timeouts and just under one minute, and Stroud willed the offense into field goal range to set up a potential game-winner. Noah Ruggles missed the 50-yard attempt, and the Buckeyes season came to a close.

The Bulldogs move on to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 9, against TCU.

Join Brendan Gulick as he provides instant analysis from Atlanta following Ohio State’s heartbreaking playoff defeat against the Georgia Bulldogs.

