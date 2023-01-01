Effective: 2023-01-03 08:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 06:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tyler and northwestern Jasper Counties through 645 AM CST At 610 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Colmesneil, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Colmesneil, Chester, Rockland, Ebenezer, Browndell and Sam Rayburn Dam. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 16 MINUTES AGO