Tampa, FL

WSOC-TV

PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 21-16

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Tommy Tremble #82 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with with Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) ((c) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE, NC
SB Nation

NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

L.A. Chargers (10-6)* Baltimore Ravens (10-6)* New England Patriots (8-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) New England Patriots (7) vs. Buffalo Bills (2) Baltimore Ravens (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3) L.A. Chargers (5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4) NFC. First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle Seahawks (7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2) New...
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians Decision

24 hours from now, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. Arians racked up a 31-18 during his tenure as the Buccaneers coach, winning a Super Bowl in 2020. Before he receives the honor on Sunday, Arians made his future coaching plans very clear.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return

Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend

J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff. Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening. J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Disturbing Arrest

An NFL wide receiver has reportedly been arrested on disturbing charges on Saturday. According to a report from ESPN, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been arrested for allegedly fighting a police officer. Cameron Batson, currently on Atlanta's practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring

While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football. There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely. However, that will not be happening. "Derek Carr has no plans to retire...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sporting News

Why is Drew Brees coaching for Purdue in the Citrus Bowl? Boilermakers legend assisting after staff changes

The coaching carousel's overlap with bowl season can create awkward situations for some programs. Louisville, for example, turned to its director of player development, Deion Branch, to be interim head coach for the Cardinals' Fenway Bowl game following Scott Satterfield's exit to Cincinnati (which was UofL's opponent in the contest).
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes, others react to targeting non-call at end of Michigan-TCU College Football Playoff semifinal

Michigan entered Saturday's Fiesta Bowl against TCU as a significant favorite to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game. Then the Wolverines had their dreams dashed with a 51-45 loss that ended in controversial fashion. Facing a fourth-and-long in the closing seconds, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy fumbled the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Sean Payton Reacts To The Buccaneers Making The Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with their eighth win of the Sunday. Tom Brady could suffer the first losing season of his career as a starter if the Bucs drop an inconsequential Week 18 game. However, they'll still host the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason's first round.
TAMPA, FL

