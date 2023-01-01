ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southtexascommunitynews.com

Beach Parking Permits Are Now Available

Corpus Christi (News Release) – The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department invites you to explore and enjoy the local Gulf Coast beaches of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Nueces County. 2023 Beach Parking Permits are available for purchase at participating vendors for $12.00. This permit is required on...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KLST/KSAN

U.S. Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish on Thursday. According to a release by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, alongside the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, tracked down 22 Mexican fishermen in […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

'The Fonz' wishes Corpus Christi's 'Popcorn Guy' a Happy New Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Dec. 28, we introduced you to Jason Grosboll after a video of him preparing popcorn at a Corpus Christi theater went viral on TikTok. Grosboll gives entertainment before customers' enjoy their movie by spinning the popcorn tubs on his thumbs and throwing them in the air-- similar to Tom Cruise's drink-making skills in "Cocktail."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

TXDPS Investigating New Year Day Crash

BISHOP (News Release) - On January 1st, 2023 at approximately 2:50 am, the Nueces County Constables Pct. 3, NCESD 3, Nueces Sheriff Office and Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) responded to a major traffic accident on FM 70 and County Road 45. Upon arrival, the driver of the Silver...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
virtualbx.com

Renovation – LensCrafters (La Palmera) (Invited GCs)

Scope of work involves the tenant build-out work for a retail space. Work includes expanding the existing footprint to an adjacent space for a larger area, totaling approximately 9,322 sq ft, which includes the following items/areas of work;. New porcelain tile, vinyl, and carpet flooring. New gypsum board act ceilings...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Volunteers are needed for Veterans' wreath pick up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Veterans State Cemetery is asking the public's help for a good cause. Earlier this month thousands braved cold temperatures to lay out 4-thousand Christmas wreaths for our nation's heroes. Now they are asking your help to put those re-usable wreaths back into storage.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

New Year's Eve shooting results in one man dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 6400 block of South Padre Island Drive in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived, they saw that a 38-year-old male had been shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy