Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
Christmas Eve oil spill spreads to parts of North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of the oil that leaked from Flint Hills Resources' facility has been found in other areas of Corpus Christi Bay, said Flint Hills Public Affairs Director Jake Reint. "We have had reports of sporadic material impacting various areas in the bay," he said. "Including...
North Gate at NAS-Corpus Christi to be closed during upcoming project
The north gate will only be open from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, but at all other times the south gate should be used.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Beach Parking Permits Are Now Available
Corpus Christi (News Release) – The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department invites you to explore and enjoy the local Gulf Coast beaches of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Nueces County. 2023 Beach Parking Permits are available for purchase at participating vendors for $12.00. This permit is required on...
Corpus Christi oil spill 3.5 times larger than first reported, Flint Hills says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upward of 14,000 gallons of light crude oil poured into the Corpus Christi Bay during the oil spill late Christmas Eve night near Ingleside. That's 10,000 more gallons than first reported. The revised estimate Friday from Flint Hills Resources came after the U.S. Coast Guard...
Locals getting ready to end the year with last minute firework shopping
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There have been quite a few people heading to local fireworks stands as they get ready for the night. Every year there is always a large selection for folks to choose from. Most people prefer the huge variety packs as others are looking for the ones that will help them put on a super-sized show in the night sky.
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
Aransas Pass police keep watch, monitor fireworks on New Year's Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The countdown to 2023 is on for many, but for many police officers, their main concern is keeping the community safe. Aransas Pass Police officer, Terry Camack spoke with 3NEWS and said officers are patrolling around the city and near the Port Aransas ferry keeping an eye out for trouble.
Things to do in Corpus Christi you might not know about
From transparent kayaking to solving an escape room on a war ship.
KIII TV3
Celebrating NYE with a bang: Firework stand operator, CCFD remind families of important safety tips
Firework stands are seeing plenty of customers ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations. Corpus Christi fire officials ask that you keep those celebrations safe.
Corpus Christi residents welcome the new year with annual Polar Bear Plunge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Polar Bear Plunge gave residents the perfect reset they needed to begin the new year. 150 participants gathered at Emerald Beach Hotel along South Shoreline in support of raising funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Mitchel and Jill Neurock told 3NEWS that...
Fun Friday: The last Fun Friday of the Year
Making plans for the last weekend of the year? Check out some of the events happening around the Coastal Bend.
Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival returns after years-long pause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At long last, the beefeaters can rejoice!. Chair of the 39th Annual Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival Trey McCampbell joined us live to talk about the history of the festival and what to expect at the First Christian Church's first performance for the Epiphany since the COVID pandemic began.
Six dead after head-on crash in Live Oak County, DPS says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six people were pronounced dead at the scene of a Live Oak County crash on Dec. 30 and five others were taken to hospitals, according to officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened on US-59 in Live Oak County after the...
U.S. Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish on Thursday. According to a release by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, alongside the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, tracked down 22 Mexican fishermen in […]
'The Fonz' wishes Corpus Christi's 'Popcorn Guy' a Happy New Year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Dec. 28, we introduced you to Jason Grosboll after a video of him preparing popcorn at a Corpus Christi theater went viral on TikTok. Grosboll gives entertainment before customers' enjoy their movie by spinning the popcorn tubs on his thumbs and throwing them in the air-- similar to Tom Cruise's drink-making skills in "Cocktail."
southtexascommunitynews.com
TXDPS Investigating New Year Day Crash
BISHOP (News Release) - On January 1st, 2023 at approximately 2:50 am, the Nueces County Constables Pct. 3, NCESD 3, Nueces Sheriff Office and Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) responded to a major traffic accident on FM 70 and County Road 45. Upon arrival, the driver of the Silver...
virtualbx.com
Renovation – LensCrafters (La Palmera) (Invited GCs)
Scope of work involves the tenant build-out work for a retail space. Work includes expanding the existing footprint to an adjacent space for a larger area, totaling approximately 9,322 sq ft, which includes the following items/areas of work;. New porcelain tile, vinyl, and carpet flooring. New gypsum board act ceilings...
Volunteers are needed for Veterans' wreath pick up
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Veterans State Cemetery is asking the public's help for a good cause. Earlier this month thousands braved cold temperatures to lay out 4-thousand Christmas wreaths for our nation's heroes. Now they are asking your help to put those re-usable wreaths back into storage.
Domingo Live talks Three Kings Day, Rosca de Reyes and more!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether you call them kings, wise men, reyes or magos, there's one thing that's for certain if you're a Latino: you and la familia are going to celebrate them on January 6th!. Barbi and Rudy broke down what Three Kings Day is about and how...
New Year's Eve shooting results in one man dead
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 6400 block of South Padre Island Drive in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived, they saw that a 38-year-old male had been shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
