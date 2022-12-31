ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Hellebuyck, Pionk, Connor lead Jets to 2-1 win over Oilers

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rt4cb_0k04Uye300

Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets, who mustered only 17 shots on goal.

“When you’re clearly half a step behind a lot of the night, your goalie gives you that confidence that, ‘OK, we’ll get going eventually,’” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. “We started to skate better at times and then when there was a breakdown, he was there for us. The guys have a tremendous amount of confidence in him."

Klim Kostin scored for the Oilers, who have lost four straight at home. Connor McDavid's point streak was stopped at 17 games — the Edmonton captain had 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) during the run.

“I think we played a pretty solid team game,” Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie said. “We didn’t give up a ton of chances and we created some looks and had some chances to get one, two, three, four goals, but we just didn’t get it done. Some nights you play well and don’t get the result you are looking for. It is frustrating, but it is part of the game.”

Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period. Connor made a nifty backhand pass to Pionk and he snapped in his sixth goal before Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell could get across.

McDavid rang a shot off the post midway through the second and set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for an excellent opportunity late in the period that Hellebuyck stopped.

“It seems like when we need him the most, it seems like he’s there,” Connor said. “Clutch times, he’s a clutch player. He’s by far one of the best players in the league. He’s a leader in that locker room, too, and he had some good stuff tonight."

Edmonton outshot Winnipeg 20-10 through 40 minutes.

The Oilers tied it 4:29 into the third off a faceoff as Kostin beat Hellebuyck up high for his third goal in the last two games and fifth of the season.

Winnipeg regained the lead 2 1/2 minutes later when Connor tipped a long shot by Pionk past Campbell for his 16th of the season.

“Good teams find a way and we found a way tonight,” Bowness said.

Edmonton had a late power play but couldn’t get another puck past Hellebuyck. It also appeared Kostin might have sustained a serious leg injury in the waning seconds.

The potent Oilers power play went 0 for 5.

“It may not have been our A game tonight, but the penalty kill was huge going up against one of the best power plays in the league,” Connor said. "Just a lot of unselfish guys back there getting in front of lanes and blocking a lot of shots.”

NOTES: Winnipeg was missing seven players: Nikolaj Ehlers (sports hernia), Mason Appleton (wrist), Saku Maenalanen (upper body), Logan Stanley (upper body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), Blake Wheeler (groin) and Cole Perfetti (upper body). Star defenseman Josh Morrissey exited the previous game Thursday against Vancouver in the third period with a lower-body injury, but returned against the Oilers. … F Kristian Reichel made his season debut with the Jets. … The Oilers were without Evander Kane (wrist), Ryan Murray (back) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed). It was the eighth game Draisaitl has missed since 2016.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Oilers: Host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play

Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
CBS Denver

Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs

Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Carolina visits New York after Stepan's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (20-12-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers after Derek Stepan scored two goals in the Hurricanes' 5-4 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. New York has a 4-6-0...
RALEIGH, NC
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon

The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Oilersnation Top 10 of 2022: #1 — ‘This guy’s an idiot:’ Former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Devan Dubnyk takes aim at Nail Yakupov

Welcome to the annual wrap-up of the most-read articles of the last year!. This year’s top article was about Devan Dubnyk’s comments about former teammate Nail Yakupov. Dubnyk had joined the DFO Rundown with Jason Gregor and Frank Seravalli where he was asked about the worst teammate he had in practice. Without skipping a beat, this is what Dubnyk said:
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
121K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy