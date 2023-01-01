Read full article on original website
Business Ethics Alliance Welcomes AnnMarie Marlier as VP of Leadership Development
Please join the Business Ethics Alliance (BusinessEthicsAlliance.org) of Omaha in welcoming AnnMarie Marlier, Ph.D. as the vice president of leadership development. She has over 20 years’ experience as an accomplished leader, administrator, talent developer, program/ curriculum developer, and e-learning modalities for post-secondary, not-forprofit, and corporate organizations. AnnMarie’s experience also includes progressive management experience, human services training, and several entrepreneurial ventures.
CRCC Announces New President and CEO Mike Bird
CRCC (crccomaha.org) is excited to announce Mike Bird as its next president and CEO. Mike has spent the past year as the director of development at CRCC and brings a diverse background of work and life experiences to his new role. Prior to coming to CRCC, Mike served seven years as the vice president for advancement at the University of Nebraska Foundation where he led fundraising and alumni engagement for UNO.
Sandy Spady Celebrates Power Up Leadership Coaching at Chamber Ribbon Cutting
Sandy Spady is excited to announce the launch of her new business, Power Up Leadership Coaching. She celebrated the launch with friends, family, chamber members, colleagues, and the Red Ribbon Crew on December 15 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This was a ribbon cutting for the Greater Omaha Chamber, Sarpy Chamber, Ralston Chamber, and Bennington Chamber.
Huffman Engineering, Inc. Celebrates Induction into System Integrator Hall of Fame
Huffman Engineering Inc. (HEI, huffmaneng.com) has been inducted into the System Integrator Hall of Fame. They are proud to have celebrated 35 years in business, providing exceptional engineering impact throughout the Midwest and beyond. The full-service engineering firm specializing in systems integration is proud to have served the Nebraska community since 1987 and extended its reach into surrounding states including adding an office in Denver, CO.
Business Planning in Omaha – January 2023
The first month of a new year is full of hope and motivation to make a change, whether it be in your own life or for your business. In Omaha, we are lucky to have many local businesses and professionals dedicated to helping you navigate all of the twists and turns that come with making a plan that will survive and thrive throughout the New Year. Keep reading to hear some invaluable advice from the experts around our city!
Daniel Ripa – Stretch Zone Legacy
Meet Daniel Ripa, the general manager at Stretch Zone Legacy. Tell us a little about your business. – Stretch Zone offers a simple, natural solution to your flexibility problems. Restricted range of motion can create many different, preventable problems. At Stretch Zone, movement is the medicine. Our Stretchers know exactly what you need in order to get you moving pain free once again.
Centris Federal Credit Union and Elkhorn Athletic Association Announce Partnership
Centris Federal Credit Union (www.centrisfcu.org) is excited to announce a new multiyear sponsorship agreement with Elkhorn Athletic Association (EAA). Centris Federal Credit Union has exclusive naming rights to a multipurpose synthetic turf field at the MD ONE Sports Complex located on 142 acres of land in Valley, located near 264th and Ida St.
Things to look forward to in 2023
With the new year in full swing, Omaha and surrounding areas can expect some exciting new features in 2023.
WOWT
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public health experts are concerned about a new variant of Omicron. Dubbed XBB.1.5., the variant is rapidly spreading across parts of the U.S., thanks in part to a busy holiday travel season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 40% of COVID cases in...
SHARE Iowa and SHARE Omaha Celebrate Generosity on Giving Tuesday
The Community Foundation for Western Iowa (www.givewesterniowa.org/share-iowa) is excited to announce that during #GivingTuesday712 on November 29, sponsored by TS Bank, the Community Foundation and its SHARE Iowa initiative raised over $1.2 Million to benefit and ensure the ongoing sustainability of nonprofit organizations in the western Iowa region. Cumulatively, and in collaboration with SHARE Omaha, the metro area celebrated the generosity of over $4.2 Million raised – including 1,800 new gifts made to nonprofits, 100 new volunteers, and 27,000 Amazon wish-list items purchased.
Supporting Nonprofits in Omaha – January 2023
At Strictly Business, we believe it is so important to support our local nonprofits. Nonprofit organizations understand the needs of the most vulnerable in our community and work to help support causes many of us connect to. Not only do local nonprofits help enrich Nebraskan life, but they also create jobs and give workers, volunteers, and donors an opportunity to be a part of something greater than themselves. When we pitch in to help nonprofits, we’re helping our communities and neighbors and keeping a culture of humanity, art, and philanthropy alive.
Southwest passengers credit Omaha staff for helping them locate their luggage
OMAHA, Neb. — These days, finding your luggage in an airport is like winning the lottery. Kristi Edgington said, “I called yesterday, and they said that they're here, so hopefully. It's been eight days.”. Several people showed up at Eppley Airfield Monday afternoon in luck. “It's been a...
American Lung Association Sets 42nd Annual Corporate Cup for April 16
The American Lung Association (lung.org) invites you to join thousands of Nebraskans on April 16 for a legendary Nebraska tradition, the Corporate Cup. This is your opportunity to challenge yourself, impact your community, and be a part of Omaha history. The Corporate Cup is a professionally timed 10K and 5K run, and an untimed 5K and one-mile walk.
Benson Theatre Announces Free Improv Classes for Adults 55+
Benson Theatre (bensontheatre.org) is excited to announce the next installment of their series of free classes for adults 55 and over, improv! Interested in expanding how to think quickly on your feet or from your seat? Then this class is for you! “Improvisation for 55 and Over” is a six-week class that is dedicated to individuals who are in their prime and who are also interested in exploring improvisational acting.
CUES Seeks Sponsors for Gathering Fundraiser Saturday March 25
The CUES School System (cuesschools.org), composed of Sacred Heart, All Saints, and Holy Name, will host its annual Gathering Fundraiser on Saturday, March 25 at the CHI Health Center. Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. CUES Schools anchor their east Omaha neighborhoods and provide a safe place for students to learn academic, social, and interpersonal skills.
Wisdom and Horst Join Pinnacle Bank’s Nebraska Board
Pinnacle Bank’s (pinnbank.com) Nebraska charter announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Marc Wisdom and Justin Horst. Marc Wisdom is Pinnacle Bank’s executive vice president. He is responsible for the bank’s private banking division in Omaha. He also serves on loan committees overseeing lending in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wisdom has 21 years of banking experience and has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2018. He earned his MBA from Creighton University and Bachelor of Science in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is currently active on the board of Special Olympics of Nebraska, Support Nebraska, and Happy Hollow Club.
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser
State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud.
Heartland Cancer Foundation to Host 8th Annual Gala March 4th
Support Heartland Cancer Foundation’s (heartlandcancerfoundation.org) mission by joining them on Saturday, March 4th for the 8th Annual Mardi Gras Gala, presented by Oncology Supply, at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. This is the Heartland Cancer Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser and raises critical funds to support cancer patients in Nebraska.
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln to open the new year?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
