Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
strictlybusinessomaha.com
CUES Seeks Sponsors for Gathering Fundraiser Saturday March 25
The CUES School System (cuesschools.org), composed of Sacred Heart, All Saints, and Holy Name, will host its annual Gathering Fundraiser on Saturday, March 25 at the CHI Health Center. Sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. CUES Schools anchor their east Omaha neighborhoods and provide a safe place for students to learn academic, social, and interpersonal skills.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
CRCC Announces New President and CEO Mike Bird
CRCC (crccomaha.org) is excited to announce Mike Bird as its next president and CEO. Mike has spent the past year as the director of development at CRCC and brings a diverse background of work and life experiences to his new role. Prior to coming to CRCC, Mike served seven years as the vice president for advancement at the University of Nebraska Foundation where he led fundraising and alumni engagement for UNO.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Supporting Nonprofits in Omaha – January 2023
At Strictly Business, we believe it is so important to support our local nonprofits. Nonprofit organizations understand the needs of the most vulnerable in our community and work to help support causes many of us connect to. Not only do local nonprofits help enrich Nebraskan life, but they also create jobs and give workers, volunteers, and donors an opportunity to be a part of something greater than themselves. When we pitch in to help nonprofits, we’re helping our communities and neighbors and keeping a culture of humanity, art, and philanthropy alive.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Centris Federal Credit Union and Elkhorn Athletic Association Announce Partnership
Centris Federal Credit Union (www.centrisfcu.org) is excited to announce a new multiyear sponsorship agreement with Elkhorn Athletic Association (EAA). Centris Federal Credit Union has exclusive naming rights to a multipurpose synthetic turf field at the MD ONE Sports Complex located on 142 acres of land in Valley, located near 264th and Ida St.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
SHARE Iowa and SHARE Omaha Celebrate Generosity on Giving Tuesday
The Community Foundation for Western Iowa (www.givewesterniowa.org/share-iowa) is excited to announce that during #GivingTuesday712 on November 29, sponsored by TS Bank, the Community Foundation and its SHARE Iowa initiative raised over $1.2 Million to benefit and ensure the ongoing sustainability of nonprofit organizations in the western Iowa region. Cumulatively, and in collaboration with SHARE Omaha, the metro area celebrated the generosity of over $4.2 Million raised – including 1,800 new gifts made to nonprofits, 100 new volunteers, and 27,000 Amazon wish-list items purchased.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
New Year’s Resolutions in Omaha – January 2023
New Year’s resolutions are great tools for improving on things that may have been pushed aside for one reason or another, or for picking up a new hobby to try. If you are struggling to decide on what you want your New Year’s resolutions to be this year, we have compiled a few that we think could improve anyone’s life!
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Wisdom and Horst Join Pinnacle Bank’s Nebraska Board
Pinnacle Bank’s (pinnbank.com) Nebraska charter announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Marc Wisdom and Justin Horst. Marc Wisdom is Pinnacle Bank’s executive vice president. He is responsible for the bank’s private banking division in Omaha. He also serves on loan committees overseeing lending in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wisdom has 21 years of banking experience and has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2018. He earned his MBA from Creighton University and Bachelor of Science in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is currently active on the board of Special Olympics of Nebraska, Support Nebraska, and Happy Hollow Club.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Sandy Spady Celebrates Power Up Leadership Coaching at Chamber Ribbon Cutting
Sandy Spady is excited to announce the launch of her new business, Power Up Leadership Coaching. She celebrated the launch with friends, family, chamber members, colleagues, and the Red Ribbon Crew on December 15 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This was a ribbon cutting for the Greater Omaha Chamber, Sarpy Chamber, Ralston Chamber, and Bennington Chamber.
KETV.com
OPS might not have new superintendent until 2024
OMAHA, Neb. — Next week's Omaha School Board meeting includesan agenda item to seek proposals for a consultant to help in the search for a new superintendent. This comes after superintendent Cheryl Logan announced her plans to retire at the end of the school year. In that announcement, she said it's time for her to "return home" and was grateful for the friendships made and accomplishments since she was hired in 2018.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Benson Theatre Announces Free Improv Classes for Adults 55+
Benson Theatre (bensontheatre.org) is excited to announce the next installment of their series of free classes for adults 55 and over, improv! Interested in expanding how to think quickly on your feet or from your seat? Then this class is for you! “Improvisation for 55 and Over” is a six-week class that is dedicated to individuals who are in their prime and who are also interested in exploring improvisational acting.
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
American Lung Association Sets 42nd Annual Corporate Cup for April 16
The American Lung Association (lung.org) invites you to join thousands of Nebraskans on April 16 for a legendary Nebraska tradition, the Corporate Cup. This is your opportunity to challenge yourself, impact your community, and be a part of Omaha history. The Corporate Cup is a professionally timed 10K and 5K run, and an untimed 5K and one-mile walk.
strictly-business.com
Ask the Expert: Local Ice Cream Success Story Started with a Dream
Tyler Mannix didn’t grow up thinking that he would own an ice cream shop someday. Tyler was building a solid career for himself at a local software company when he came up with the idea to open an ice cream shop. The idea wouldn’t go away. Key to...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln to open the new year?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
CASA for Douglas County Welcomes Chelsea Ensor as Operations & Finance Manager
CASA for Douglas County (casaomaha.org) is pleased to welcome Chelsea Ensor as operations and finance manager. Chelsea joined the team in December. “When I first learned about CASA for Douglas County five years ago, I knew I needed to get involved. In those five years, I have been fortunate to serve as an advocate supervisor, office coordinator, and now in my new role of operations and finance manager. In each role, I have seen the impact of a consistent figure in the life of a child in foster care,” said Chelsea. “I am excited to continue to streamline internal operations so that CASA for Douglas County staff can do what they do even better which is supporting our volunteer advocates who in turn amplify the voices of children in foster care.”
Sand Hills Express
Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter
One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana
Claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks now extend to New Orleans, and include some properties in Wyoming.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million?
LINCOLN — Could Nebraskans be on the hook for building not only a $270 million replacement for the Nebraska State Penitentiary, but also for renovating the aging Penitentiary? That appeared to be a distinct possibility following a legislative hearing last fall about upcoming issues facing the Nebraska Department of Corrections. When asked at an October […] The post Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million? appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
