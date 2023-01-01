Read full article on original website
WOWT
Rural hospitals in Nebraska facing financial crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has 92 hospitals and nearly two-thirds of them are what’s known as “critical access.”. They are rural, far from other medical facilities, and are struggling. “When I talk with hospital CEOs who have been in the profession for 30-40 years, they say this...
KETV.com
Restaurants cooking up solutions to staff struggles in new year
OMAHA, Neb. — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the wait time at Mama's Pizza rarely exceeded an hour. Now, the owner said, it is not uncommon to wait 75 or 90 minutes for a pie. Jeff Harwood wishes that were not the case. He has taken steps to make working...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Nebraska Safety Council Announces New Podcast Series
The Nebraska Safety Council (NESC, nesafetycouncil.org) will hold their first connections podcast on Thursday, February 2. This new series will give the community a chance to hear from local, regional, and national professionals that will speak on a variety of topics such as workplace safety, driving safety, employee well-being in the workplace, and more.
kmaland.com
Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs
(Lincoln) -- With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
etxview.com
Nebraska's outgoing chief medical officer reflects on state's handling of COVID pandemic
Within months of being appointed Nebraska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone found himself in the midst of a pandemic that closed schools, bars and restaurants and at times threatened to overwhelm hospitals. More than three years later, Anthone, 68, is poised to leave the post. His appointment ends...
klkntv.com
Jim Pillen names interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov.-elect Jim Pillen selected the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s interim director on Monday. Moe Jamshidi will become the interim director on Thursday. He is currently serving as the department’s director for operations. Pillen said a permanent director will be chosen at a later...
klkntv.com
Inflation Reduction Act provides billions to help Nebraska farmers preserve environment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new year means new help is on the way for Nebraska farmers thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. It’s all in an effort to fight climate change especially for those communities hit hard by flooding and drought, which Nebraska saw plenty of last year.
fox42kptm.com
The new year puts into effect Initiative 433, Nebraska's minimum wage increase
AXTELL, Neb. — The first day of the year brought with it the Nebraska’s minimum wage increase, the first step under Initiative 433, passed by voters in November. In the general elections on November 2022, 59% of Nebraska voters approved Initiative 433, which will gradually raise the state minimum wage to $15 by 2026.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
SHARE Iowa and SHARE Omaha Celebrate Generosity on Giving Tuesday
The Community Foundation for Western Iowa (www.givewesterniowa.org/share-iowa) is excited to announce that during #GivingTuesday712 on November 29, sponsored by TS Bank, the Community Foundation and its SHARE Iowa initiative raised over $1.2 Million to benefit and ensure the ongoing sustainability of nonprofit organizations in the western Iowa region. Cumulatively, and in collaboration with SHARE Omaha, the metro area celebrated the generosity of over $4.2 Million raised – including 1,800 new gifts made to nonprofits, 100 new volunteers, and 27,000 Amazon wish-list items purchased.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Jamie Morrissey of Nebraska Realty Expands Services to Iowa
Jamie Morrissey is expanding her services with Nebraska Realty (nebraskarealty.com) to the state of Iowa. She is now licensed in the state of Iowa and can provide commercial and residential real estate services in both Nebraska and Iowa in 2023. Jamie primarily focuses on commercial real estate but she can...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials advise people to use caution when near sick, dead birds
NEBRASKA -- As avian influenza continues to affect waterfowl and other bird species statewide, officials are encouraging people to use caution when coming into contact with birds. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected waterfowl, including geese and swans, and have tested what their cause of death was. Avian influenza...
Kearney Hub
5 notable books by Nebraska authors, centered on life in the Midwest
KEARNEY — As the end of the year approaches and the darkness comes early during these winter days, finding a good book to read can be invaluable. Here are five offerings of nonfiction, poetry and fiction by Nebraska authors — or works centered on life in the Midwest:
Kearney Hub
USDA: Farmers who lost livestock in adverse weather can seek help
LINCOLN – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Nebraska Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is reminding the state’s producers who suffered livestock losses due to the recent adverse weather that they may be eligible for the Livestock Indemnity Program. “LIP provides producers with a safety net...
kfornow.com
Newly awarded grants to help former inmates stay out of prison
December 30, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – A new round of grants will ensure that more services are available to inmates being released from prison. Lack of preparation and re-training, commonly called “programming”, is often cited as a factor when former inmates re-offend and return to prison or jail.
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
etxview.com
Legislature returns with contentious issues looming
The 2023 Legislature will convene Wednesday with an array of hot topics waiting in the wings. Contentious issues ranging from allocation of state school aid to implementation of a constitutional amendment requiring voter photo identification are on the likely agenda along with new restrictions on abortion rights and unrestricted recognition of gun rights.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Angels Among Us Seeks Donations as Nextgen Holiday Fundraiser Recipient
Angels Among Us (www.myangelsamongus.org) has been selected as Big I Nebraska’s 2023 charity. The mission of Angels Among Us is to reduce a family’s financial burdens as much as possible so that they can focus on their child. You can make a difference for these families – and...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
kfornow.com
Minimum wage increase officially goes into effect
LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 1, 2023 – KFOR) – Nebraska’s minimum wage officially increased to $10.50 an hour on Sunday, up $1.50 from the previous $9.00 mark. The increase comes after Nebraska voters passed Ballot Initiative 433 in November, which raised the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour beginning in 2023, and will continue to gradually raise minimum wage by another $1.50 per year until it reaches $15.00 an hour in 2026.
