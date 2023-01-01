ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOWT

Rural hospitals in Nebraska facing financial crisis

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has 92 hospitals and nearly two-thirds of them are what’s known as “critical access.”. They are rural, far from other medical facilities, and are struggling. “When I talk with hospital CEOs who have been in the profession for 30-40 years, they say this...
NEBRASKA STATE
strictlybusinessomaha.com

Nebraska Safety Council Announces New Podcast Series

The Nebraska Safety Council (NESC, nesafetycouncil.org) will hold their first connections podcast on Thursday, February 2. This new series will give the community a chance to hear from local, regional, and national professionals that will speak on a variety of topics such as workplace safety, driving safety, employee well-being in the workplace, and more.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs

(Lincoln) -- With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax

KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
strictlybusinessomaha.com

SHARE Iowa and SHARE Omaha Celebrate Generosity on Giving Tuesday

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa (www.givewesterniowa.org/share-iowa) is excited to announce that during #GivingTuesday712 on November 29, sponsored by TS Bank, the Community Foundation and its SHARE Iowa initiative raised over $1.2 Million to benefit and ensure the ongoing sustainability of nonprofit organizations in the western Iowa region. Cumulatively, and in collaboration with SHARE Omaha, the metro area celebrated the generosity of over $4.2 Million raised – including 1,800 new gifts made to nonprofits, 100 new volunteers, and 27,000 Amazon wish-list items purchased.
OMAHA, NE
strictlybusinessomaha.com

Jamie Morrissey of Nebraska Realty Expands Services to Iowa

Jamie Morrissey is expanding her services with Nebraska Realty (nebraskarealty.com) to the state of Iowa. She is now licensed in the state of Iowa and can provide commercial and residential real estate services in both Nebraska and Iowa in 2023. Jamie primarily focuses on commercial real estate but she can...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials advise people to use caution when near sick, dead birds

NEBRASKA -- As avian influenza continues to affect waterfowl and other bird species statewide, officials are encouraging people to use caution when coming into contact with birds. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected waterfowl, including geese and swans, and have tested what their cause of death was. Avian influenza...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

USDA: Farmers who lost livestock in adverse weather can seek help

LINCOLN – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Nebraska Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is reminding the state’s producers who suffered livestock losses due to the recent adverse weather that they may be eligible for the Livestock Indemnity Program. “LIP provides producers with a safety net...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Newly awarded grants to help former inmates stay out of prison

December 30, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – A new round of grants will ensure that more services are available to inmates being released from prison. Lack of preparation and re-training, commonly called “programming”, is often cited as a factor when former inmates re-offend and return to prison or jail.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all

Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
LINCOLN, NE
etxview.com

Legislature returns with contentious issues looming

The 2023 Legislature will convene Wednesday with an array of hot topics waiting in the wings. Contentious issues ranging from allocation of state school aid to implementation of a constitutional amendment requiring voter photo identification are on the likely agenda along with new restrictions on abortion rights and unrestricted recognition of gun rights.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Minimum wage increase officially goes into effect

LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 1, 2023 – KFOR) – Nebraska’s minimum wage officially increased to $10.50 an hour on Sunday, up $1.50 from the previous $9.00 mark. The increase comes after Nebraska voters passed Ballot Initiative 433 in November, which raised the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour beginning in 2023, and will continue to gradually raise minimum wage by another $1.50 per year until it reaches $15.00 an hour in 2026.
NEBRASKA STATE

