Credefi Announces Partnership with Experian
Credefi, a provider of decentralized and secured lending portfolios, says it has been approved to brand itself as powered by Experian while stating it is the first blockchain firm to gain this type of partnership. Experian, one of the largest credit reporting firms in the world, collects data on individuals’...
BearingPoint boosts banking, insurance and asset management capabilities by acquiring Levo Consultants
BearingPoint, a European management and technology consulting firm, announced it has acquired Levo Consultants, a Paris-based financial services consultancy. Founded in 2018, Levo Consultants offers clients a high level of expertise in the insurance, banking and asset management sectors, with over half of its consultants having held operational and management responsibilities during their careers. Levo Consultants supports financial services players in transformation, organization and improvement projects. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230102005057/en/ Axelle Paquer, Regional Leader of BearingPoint France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Africa. (Photo: Business Wire) “Levo Consultants has a proven practice in helping clients in financial services modernize and outperform. The acquisition marks another step in BearingPoint’s ambition to support the growth of our banking and insurance clients, embodied in our Strategy 2025. Once again, we see compelling new value propositions for our clients with the addition of Levo Consultants to the BearingPoint family,” said Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner BearingPoint.
iKVA, an AI Knowledge Management Firm, Secures £441,800 via Crowdcube
IKVA (formerly Kvasir), an AI knowledge management company which seeks to enable businesses to make better decisions, has secured 64% (£441,800) of its £680,000 target (at the time of writing) from 178 investors with 8 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign, carried out via Crowdcube. As...
Union Home Mortgage Acquires Amerifirst
Acquisition combines two leading USDA Rural Development lenders in the Midwest. Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM), a full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer-direct independent mortgage banking company, recently announced its acquisition of Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Amerifirst Home Mortgage. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The combination will expand UHM’s national reach...
Vertiv Completes CEO Succession
COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that on January 1, 2023, Giordano Albertazzi assumed the role of CEO, and was appointed to the Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230102005043/en/ Vertiv CEO Giordano Albertazzi (Photo: Business Wire)
Trust is the currency that CEOs need to be using to build their businesses, PwC exec says
Leadership needs to prioritize trust, a PwC exec says. It gives business leaders the right to solve problems and retain customers and employees.
Comcast Reveals Contract Terms For Recently Elevated President Michael Cavanagh
Comcast has disclosed contract terms for Michael Cavanagh, a longtime exec who was promoted to president last October. The agreement will keep Cavanagh in the fold through December 31, 2027 (a fairly routine 5-year term), at an annual base salary of $2.5 million, which takes effect on March 1. Cavanagh also got the grant of a performance-based option to buy 2 million shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, with an aggregate grant date fair value equal to $14.8 million. The promotion made Cavanagh just the third exec ever to hold the title of president at the nearly 60-year-old, Philadelphia-based media...
Saudi's Maharah Updates On MoU To Acquire 40% Of Salis
* MAHARAH FOR HUMAN RESOURCES - UPDATES ON UNIT GAC SIGNING MOU TO ACQUIRE 40% OF SALIS FOR TRADING AND MARKETING COMPANY. * MAHARAH FOR HUMAN RESOURCES - GAC HAS COMPLETED TRANCHE-1 OF THE ACQUISITION. * MAHARAH FOR HUMAN RESOURCES - GAC ACQUIRED 20% OF SALIS EQUITY VIA CAPITAL INJECTION...
Highest Paying Retail Jobs
*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
F-Star Therapeutics Says Co, Invox Pharma, Fennec Acquisition And Unit Of Invox Pharma Enter Amendment 4 To Agreement And Plan Of Merger
* F-STAR THERAPEUTICS - CO, INVOX PHARMA, FENNEC ACQUISITION & UNIT OF INVOX PHARMA ENTER AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO AGREEMENT & PLAN OF MERGER, DATED JUNE 22. * F-STAR THERAPEUTICS - AMENDMENT NO. 4 EXTENDS END DATE OF MERGER AGREEMENT FROM DECEMBER 30, 2022 TO JANUARY 31, 2023 Further company coverage:
CyberCube, Interview with CEO Pascal Millaire
CyberCube, a San Francisco, CA-based cyber threat analytics firm, has simply raised $50M in Development funding. Along with the announcement, Pascal Millaire, CEO, answered our questions in regards to the firm, their achievements up to now, the funding and future plans. FinSMEs: Are you able to inform us a bit...
LegalTech-focused Wolters Kluwer acquires Della AI
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory has acquired UK and France-based Della AI, a supplier of AI expertise that leverages pure language processing. The AI expertise permits authorized professionals to evaluate contracts in a number of languages by merely asking questions. Following the deal, Della AI will turn into a part...
Bynder Receives Majority Investment from Thomas H. Lee Partners
Bynder, an Amsterdam, Netherlands-based digital asset administration (DAM) firm, obtained a majority funding from Tomas H. Lee Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The transaction is anticipated to shut in early 2023. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed product innovation and buyer...
Kineta Receives Notice Of Termination Of Exclusive Option,License Agreement From Genentech
* KINETA-ON DEC 27,CO THROUGH UNIT,RECEIVED WRITTEN NOTICE FROM GENENTECH OF ITS TERMINATION OF EXCLUSIVE OPTION,LICENSE AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 11, 2018. * KINETA - TERMINATION OF THE AGREEMENT DOES NOT AFFECT THE DEVELOPMENT OF ANY OF THE COMPANY’S CORE ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS Source: (https://bit.ly/3Gsigxy) Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above...
Dispatcher Buys His Charter Firm, Reaps Big Payoff
In 2020, when the owners of Executive Fliteways (EFI) began shopping the charter/management firm, James Prinzivalli grew apprehensive. “I loved this place,” the former dispatcher and charter sales director said of the operator where he’d started his career 25 years before. “The owners were getting a lot of interest from heavy operators, and negotiations started getting serious.”
Financial institutions will need to redefine their risk-based strategies in 2023
As we tally up the risks and challenges that ruled this transitional year, we saw that 2022 experienced difficulties throughout the global economy, endured a heated political climate, and faced an ever-expanding list of new financial crime typologies worldwide. Looking ahead to 2023, financial services organisations will emphasise and redefine...
Neel Dhingra: Sharing His Knowledge And Expertise With Aspiring Entrepreneurs Around The World
The world is advancing more and more towards a technologically reliant society. Businesses, shopping, and just everyday activities more often than not are including some sort of technology. In business, many industries have been quick to join in the technological advances, whereas others are still stuck in a pen and paper world. One of those slow-to-catch-up industries is real estate. However, Neel Dhingra, a dedicated, self-made entrepreneur who is a veteran in the real estate world, is standing up and making a difference in equalizing the playing field. Desiring To Make A Change Neel worked in real estate finance...
