BearingPoint, a European management and technology consulting firm, announced it has acquired Levo Consultants, a Paris-based financial services consultancy. Founded in 2018, Levo Consultants offers clients a high level of expertise in the insurance, banking and asset management sectors, with over half of its consultants having held operational and management responsibilities during their careers. Levo Consultants supports financial services players in transformation, organization and improvement projects. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230102005057/en/ Axelle Paquer, Regional Leader of BearingPoint France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Africa. (Photo: Business Wire) “Levo Consultants has a proven practice in helping clients in financial services modernize and outperform. The acquisition marks another step in BearingPoint’s ambition to support the growth of our banking and insurance clients, embodied in our Strategy 2025. Once again, we see compelling new value propositions for our clients with the addition of Levo Consultants to the BearingPoint family,” said Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner BearingPoint.

7 HOURS AGO