strictlybusinessomaha.com
Supporting Nonprofits in Omaha – January 2023
At Strictly Business, we believe it is so important to support our local nonprofits. Nonprofit organizations understand the needs of the most vulnerable in our community and work to help support causes many of us connect to. Not only do local nonprofits help enrich Nebraskan life, but they also create jobs and give workers, volunteers, and donors an opportunity to be a part of something greater than themselves. When we pitch in to help nonprofits, we’re helping our communities and neighbors and keeping a culture of humanity, art, and philanthropy alive.
KIMT
Ice Storm Warning issued: Here's the breakdown by county
Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin. ...Significant Ice Storm Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages. During the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas, however, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
iowapublicradio.org
UI researchers present findings on Ice Age sloth found in southwest Iowa
The bones of a giant ground sloth are giving a better picture of Iowa in the Ice Age. University of Iowa researchers have pieced together the bones of three ancient giant ground sloths found in southwest Iowa. The researchers’ recently published findings in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology journal reveal a bit about the region’s wildlife more than one hundred thousand years ago.
kicdam.com
State GOP Prioritizing School Vouchers in New Session
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Republicans who have absolute control over state government want to dismantle the traditional system of public school funding where state funds go to the district of residence and transfer the money to the district parents choose. Governor Kim...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Jamie Morrissey of Nebraska Realty Expands Services to Iowa
Jamie Morrissey is expanding her services with Nebraska Realty (nebraskarealty.com) to the state of Iowa. She is now licensed in the state of Iowa and can provide commercial and residential real estate services in both Nebraska and Iowa in 2023. Jamie primarily focuses on commercial real estate but she can...
kscj.com
NEW YEAR BRINGS 11 NEW LAWS IN IOWA
IOWA LAWMAKERS PASSED MORE THAN 150 BILLS THIS PAST YEAR, AND ELEVEN OF THEM WILL GO INTO EFFECT ON JANUARY 1ST. THE STATE’S NINE INDIVIDUAL INCOME TAX RATES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO FOUR, RANGING FROM FOUR-POINT-FOUR PERCENT TO SIX PERCENT. AN UPDATE TO IOWA’S BOTTLE BILL RAISES THE HANDLING...
KCCI.com
The Iowa DOT talks their strategy for the big winter storm and what changes are to come
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa DOT snowplow drivers are enjoying some much-deserved downtime after last week's snowstorm was all hands on deck. High winds and blowing snow created dangerous conditions on the road and the organization says they were prepared. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to the Iowa DOT to...
KELOLAND TV
Ice likely in northwestern Iowa; power outages possible
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One quarter to a half inch of ice is forecast for sections of northwestern Iowa today and tomorrow. Winds could also pick to gusts of more than 20 mph along with several inches of snow. As of 5 p.m. today, there were no outages...
WOWT
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public health experts are concerned about a new variant of Omicron. Dubbed XBB.1.5., the variant is rapidly spreading across parts of the U.S., thanks in part to a busy holiday travel season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 40% of COVID cases in...
kiwaradio.com
‘School Choice’ To Be Iowa Governor’s Major Agenda Item For ’23 Legislature
Des Moines, Iowa — A week from now, the 2023 Iowa legislature will convene and Governor Kim Reynolds has made it clear she’ll ask lawmakers to pass what she calls “school choice.”. Reynolds said during an online forum in December. Over the past two years, Reynolds has...
KCCI.com
Iowa fails to meet road safety goal
DES MOINES, Iowa — The end of 2022 was met with disappointment for the Iowa State Patrol. Once again, more than 300 people died on Iowa roads over the course of the year. State leaders had hoped to keep fatalities under 300 last year, but 338 people died. That is down slightly from 2021.
kmaland.com
Attorney General Bird plans to hire more prosecutors
(Des Moines) -- Brenna Bird takes over as Iowa’s attorney general Monday, the first Republican to hold the office in 40 years. Bird’s central campaign promise was to — in her words — see Joe Biden in court. “Yes, I will be standing up for Iowa...
kscj.com
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Angels Among Us Seeks Donations as Nextgen Holiday Fundraiser Recipient
Angels Among Us (www.myangelsamongus.org) has been selected as Big I Nebraska’s 2023 charity. The mission of Angels Among Us is to reduce a family’s financial burdens as much as possible so that they can focus on their child. You can make a difference for these families – and...
KCRG.com
Local recycling centers work to manage Iowa's carbon footprint after holidays
More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye huddle.
kniakrls.com
Senator Garrett Pushing for E-Verify Bill
The Iowa Legislature begins their 2023 session on January 9th, and a priority from re-elected State Senator Julian Garrett is to more forward with the E-Verify Bill that he has supported for many years. Garrett tells KNIA News he believes the E-Verify Bill will help curb the employment of those in the country illegally.
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisories in effect for portions of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska until 6 p.m. Tuesday
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a pair of winter weather advisories for portions of KMAland. The National Weather Service Office in Valley has issued an advisory from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Tuesday including Pottawattamie County in Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster, and Saline Counties in Nebraska.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
American Lung Association Sets 42nd Annual Corporate Cup for April 16
The American Lung Association (lung.org) invites you to join thousands of Nebraskans on April 16 for a legendary Nebraska tradition, the Corporate Cup. This is your opportunity to challenge yourself, impact your community, and be a part of Omaha history. The Corporate Cup is a professionally timed 10K and 5K run, and an untimed 5K and one-mile walk.
klkntv.com
Inflation Reduction Act provides billions to help Nebraska farmers preserve environment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new year means new help is on the way for Nebraska farmers thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. It’s all in an effort to fight climate change especially for those communities hit hard by flooding and drought, which Nebraska saw plenty of last year.
KCRG.com
Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some ‘Missing Iowan person’s’ photographs are still not posted on the state’s database, despite new legislature that allows the missing person’s driver’s license to be used. The change in the Iowa legislature came weeks after an investigation by KCCI...
