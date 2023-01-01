ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
strictlybusinessomaha.com

Supporting Nonprofits in Omaha – January 2023

At Strictly Business, we believe it is so important to support our local nonprofits. Nonprofit organizations understand the needs of the most vulnerable in our community and work to help support causes many of us connect to. Not only do local nonprofits help enrich Nebraskan life, but they also create jobs and give workers, volunteers, and donors an opportunity to be a part of something greater than themselves. When we pitch in to help nonprofits, we’re helping our communities and neighbors and keeping a culture of humanity, art, and philanthropy alive.
OMAHA, NE
KIMT

Ice Storm Warning issued: Here's the breakdown by county

Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin. ...Significant Ice Storm Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages. During the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas, however, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

UI researchers present findings on Ice Age sloth found in southwest Iowa

The bones of a giant ground sloth are giving a better picture of Iowa in the Ice Age. University of Iowa researchers have pieced together the bones of three ancient giant ground sloths found in southwest Iowa. The researchers’ recently published findings in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology journal reveal a bit about the region’s wildlife more than one hundred thousand years ago.
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

State GOP Prioritizing School Vouchers in New Session

Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Republicans who have absolute control over state government want to dismantle the traditional system of public school funding where state funds go to the district of residence and transfer the money to the district parents choose. Governor Kim...
IOWA STATE
strictlybusinessomaha.com

Jamie Morrissey of Nebraska Realty Expands Services to Iowa

Jamie Morrissey is expanding her services with Nebraska Realty (nebraskarealty.com) to the state of Iowa. She is now licensed in the state of Iowa and can provide commercial and residential real estate services in both Nebraska and Iowa in 2023. Jamie primarily focuses on commercial real estate but she can...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

NEW YEAR BRINGS 11 NEW LAWS IN IOWA

IOWA LAWMAKERS PASSED MORE THAN 150 BILLS THIS PAST YEAR, AND ELEVEN OF THEM WILL GO INTO EFFECT ON JANUARY 1ST. THE STATE’S NINE INDIVIDUAL INCOME TAX RATES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO FOUR, RANGING FROM FOUR-POINT-FOUR PERCENT TO SIX PERCENT. AN UPDATE TO IOWA’S BOTTLE BILL RAISES THE HANDLING...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Ice likely in northwestern Iowa; power outages possible

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One quarter to a half inch of ice is forecast for sections of northwestern Iowa today and tomorrow. Winds could also pick to gusts of more than 20 mph along with several inches of snow. As of 5 p.m. today, there were no outages...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa fails to meet road safety goal

DES MOINES, Iowa — The end of 2022 was met with disappointment for the Iowa State Patrol. Once again, more than 300 people died on Iowa roads over the course of the year. State leaders had hoped to keep fatalities under 300 last year, but 338 people died. That is down slightly from 2021.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Attorney General Bird plans to hire more prosecutors

(Des Moines) -- Brenna Bird takes over as Iowa’s attorney general Monday, the first Republican to hold the office in 40 years. Bird’s central campaign promise was to — in her words — see Joe Biden in court. “Yes, I will be standing up for Iowa...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE

AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Local recycling centers work to manage Iowa's carbon footprint after holidays

More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye huddle. Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law. Some 'Missing Iowan person's' photographs are still not posted on the state's database, despite new legislature that allows the missing person’s driver's license to be used.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Senator Garrett Pushing for E-Verify Bill

The Iowa Legislature begins their 2023 session on January 9th, and a priority from re-elected State Senator Julian Garrett is to more forward with the E-Verify Bill that he has supported for many years. Garrett tells KNIA News he believes the E-Verify Bill will help curb the employment of those in the country illegally.
IOWA STATE
strictlybusinessomaha.com

American Lung Association Sets 42nd Annual Corporate Cup for April 16

The American Lung Association (lung.org) invites you to join thousands of Nebraskans on April 16 for a legendary Nebraska tradition, the Corporate Cup. This is your opportunity to challenge yourself, impact your community, and be a part of Omaha history. The Corporate Cup is a professionally timed 10K and 5K run, and an untimed 5K and one-mile walk.
OMAHA, NE
KCRG.com

Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Some ‘Missing Iowan person’s’ photographs are still not posted on the state’s database, despite new legislature that allows the missing person’s driver’s license to be used. The change in the Iowa legislature came weeks after an investigation by KCCI...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy