psychreg.org

Discovering the Benefits of Addiction Treatment Programmes

Addiction can be an incredibly difficult thing to manage, and in many cases, professional help is necessary to effectively break free from the cycle of addiction. Fortunately, there are a variety of addiction treatment programmes available that can provide the support and guidance needed to begin a successful recovery. Let’s take a closer look at some of the benefits these programs offer.
Gillian May

Health Signs of Excessive Alcohol Use

I quit drinking almost 7 years ago. Before that, I never understood that my body was struggling with alcohol use. After I got sober, it was really noticeable how much better I felt. I was shocked to see that some mysterious health problems I was having disappeared when I got sober. I know I’m not alone in this and I also know that alcohol use is only getting worse.
seniorresource.com

5 Common Services Hospice Provides

Hospice is specialized care and medical support for those who are nearing the end of life. Patients whose life expectancy is 6 months or less can use hospice services. Care provided is focused on comfort and symptom management rather than curative treatments. The goal is quality over quantity. Hospice care...
Gillian May

The Myth of Alcohol As a Safe Drug

Photo byPhoto by author taken with permission in a local restaurant in Colombia. I am a former mental health/addictions nurse and almost 7 years sober. I also currently live in South America. It’s interesting to go different places and see the ideas and beliefs about alcohol use. Mainly because no matter where you go in the world, the beliefs are the same. For instance there is the conflicting belief that alcohol is ok but other drugs are not. A while ago, I saw this sign (pictured above) while looking at the menu in a local restaurant.
verywellmind.com

Signs of Trauma in Children

Childhood trauma is a disturbing event experienced by a child that is perceived as life-threatening, violent, and/or dangerous. Trauma causes fear and significant psychological, physical, or emotional harm. The traumatic event can be a one-time occurrence like a car accident, the death of a loved one, or a natural disaster such as an earthquake or hurricane. The traumatic experience can also be ongoing such as being a victim of physical or sexual abuse, neglect, racism, or bullying or living in an unstable neighborhood.
L.A. Weekly

How Cannabis Helps With Alcohol Addiction

Alcohol addiction is not a “milder” form of substance dependency. It’s a silent epidemic that’s been a problem in the US for several years now. Now that cannabis is legalized in several US states, this begs the question if cannabis can cure alcohol addiction. Signs of...
psychologytoday.com

The Legacy of Trauma in Parent-Child Relationships

Childhood trauma can have long-term effects on physical and psychological health, for mothers as well as children. Women who have had more childhood trauma may experience more stress and negative life events while pregnant. This stress predisposes mothers to experience postpartum depression, which makes connecting with infants more difficult. Tracing...
verywellfamily.com

How Divorce Affects Your Children as They Age

Divorce can be painful for anyone going through it, including the couple and their children. Parents who split up often feel a lot of guilt about inflicting this pain on their children and worry about how their divorce may impact their kids in the short and long term. The hard truth is that statistically, parental divorce increases the risk of adverse outcomes (such as drug use and depression) for kids during the divorce and years later.
allnurses.com

How to Manage Caregiver Burnout When Caring for Loved Ones Living with Dementia

Specializes in Acute Care, Geriatrics, Community Health. Has 9 years experience. Caring for loved ones with dementia is no easy task. It often requires significant time, dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. Caregivers are often left emotionally and physically drained. It is not uncommon for caregivers to experience feelings of burnout over time. Yet, many need to learn how to recognize or manage the signs.
BBC

Type 1 diabetes: Parents describe fight for school care

Parents of children with type 1 diabetes say they are having to fight to get appropriate care for their child at school. One mum said caring for her seven-year-old was "ridiculously intense" for school staff but the process for securing one-to-one care was unclear. A man whose son has a...
sippycupmom.com

9 Tips for Healing Through the Trauma of Divorce

Divorce is often overwhelming for divorcees. With all the changes, challenges, and rearrangements people undergo serious stress and pressure when their marriage comes to an end. This is what makes divorce trauma a serious issue that affects many people and their families going through marriage termination. So if you have divorce on the horizon, discover what divorce trauma may bring to you and how to cope with it to move on to a better life.
Healthline

Can You Become Addicted to Suboxone? Separating Fact from Fiction

The myth that Suboxone “swaps one addiction for another” is false. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any risks with taking it. Medication assisted treatment (MAT) is considered the gold standard for treating opioid use disorder (OUD). It involves managing OUD through the use of medication, sometimes in combination with psychotherapy.

