Discovering the Benefits of Addiction Treatment Programmes
Addiction can be an incredibly difficult thing to manage, and in many cases, professional help is necessary to effectively break free from the cycle of addiction. Fortunately, there are a variety of addiction treatment programmes available that can provide the support and guidance needed to begin a successful recovery. Let’s take a closer look at some of the benefits these programs offer.
marketplace.org
Prescription drugs are effective treatments for opioid addiction. Expanding access won’t be easy.
There was a record number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. last year — more than 107,000. And most of them were the result of heroin, fentanyl and other opioids. The cost of the opioid epidemic — in lives and in the suffering of those with addiction, their family and friends — is incalculable.
Health Signs of Excessive Alcohol Use
I quit drinking almost 7 years ago. Before that, I never understood that my body was struggling with alcohol use. After I got sober, it was really noticeable how much better I felt. I was shocked to see that some mysterious health problems I was having disappeared when I got sober. I know I’m not alone in this and I also know that alcohol use is only getting worse.
MedicalXpress
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
seniorresource.com
5 Common Services Hospice Provides
Hospice is specialized care and medical support for those who are nearing the end of life. Patients whose life expectancy is 6 months or less can use hospice services. Care provided is focused on comfort and symptom management rather than curative treatments. The goal is quality over quantity. Hospice care...
The Myth of Alcohol As a Safe Drug
Photo byPhoto by author taken with permission in a local restaurant in Colombia. I am a former mental health/addictions nurse and almost 7 years sober. I also currently live in South America. It’s interesting to go different places and see the ideas and beliefs about alcohol use. Mainly because no matter where you go in the world, the beliefs are the same. For instance there is the conflicting belief that alcohol is ok but other drugs are not. A while ago, I saw this sign (pictured above) while looking at the menu in a local restaurant.
verywellmind.com
Signs of Trauma in Children
Childhood trauma is a disturbing event experienced by a child that is perceived as life-threatening, violent, and/or dangerous. Trauma causes fear and significant psychological, physical, or emotional harm. The traumatic event can be a one-time occurrence like a car accident, the death of a loved one, or a natural disaster such as an earthquake or hurricane. The traumatic experience can also be ongoing such as being a victim of physical or sexual abuse, neglect, racism, or bullying or living in an unstable neighborhood.
L.A. Weekly
How Cannabis Helps With Alcohol Addiction
Alcohol addiction is not a “milder” form of substance dependency. It’s a silent epidemic that’s been a problem in the US for several years now. Now that cannabis is legalized in several US states, this begs the question if cannabis can cure alcohol addiction. Signs of...
Doctors warn of post-holiday respiratory illness as teachers, students head back to class
Doctors are warning about a potential post-holiday surge in respiratory viruses as teachers and students are heading back to the classroom.
psychologytoday.com
The Legacy of Trauma in Parent-Child Relationships
Childhood trauma can have long-term effects on physical and psychological health, for mothers as well as children. Women who have had more childhood trauma may experience more stress and negative life events while pregnant. This stress predisposes mothers to experience postpartum depression, which makes connecting with infants more difficult. Tracing...
Wraparound Programs – An Alternative Approach to Address the Children’s Mental Health Crisis
The mental health crisis impacting America’s children requires states, parents, guardians, and behavioral health professionals to rethink how we provide treatment. For many young people, high fidelity wraparound programs are the answer. Even before the pandemic, mental health issues were a leading cause of disability for children. The pandemic...
verywellfamily.com
How Divorce Affects Your Children as They Age
Divorce can be painful for anyone going through it, including the couple and their children. Parents who split up often feel a lot of guilt about inflicting this pain on their children and worry about how their divorce may impact their kids in the short and long term. The hard truth is that statistically, parental divorce increases the risk of adverse outcomes (such as drug use and depression) for kids during the divorce and years later.
allnurses.com
How to Manage Caregiver Burnout When Caring for Loved Ones Living with Dementia
Specializes in Acute Care, Geriatrics, Community Health. Has 9 years experience. Caring for loved ones with dementia is no easy task. It often requires significant time, dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. Caregivers are often left emotionally and physically drained. It is not uncommon for caregivers to experience feelings of burnout over time. Yet, many need to learn how to recognize or manage the signs.
6 essential tips for helping your kids develop empathy, according to child psychologists
Your guidance can help your kids learn to recognize and care about other people's feelings from a young age. Get started with six tips from experts.
BBC
Type 1 diabetes: Parents describe fight for school care
Parents of children with type 1 diabetes say they are having to fight to get appropriate care for their child at school. One mum said caring for her seven-year-old was "ridiculously intense" for school staff but the process for securing one-to-one care was unclear. A man whose son has a...
sippycupmom.com
9 Tips for Healing Through the Trauma of Divorce
Divorce is often overwhelming for divorcees. With all the changes, challenges, and rearrangements people undergo serious stress and pressure when their marriage comes to an end. This is what makes divorce trauma a serious issue that affects many people and their families going through marriage termination. So if you have divorce on the horizon, discover what divorce trauma may bring to you and how to cope with it to move on to a better life.
Healthline
Can You Become Addicted to Suboxone? Separating Fact from Fiction
The myth that Suboxone “swaps one addiction for another” is false. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any risks with taking it. Medication assisted treatment (MAT) is considered the gold standard for treating opioid use disorder (OUD). It involves managing OUD through the use of medication, sometimes in combination with psychotherapy.
