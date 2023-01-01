Instant Recap Podcast: Pain and suffering, Ohio State loses a heartbreaker to Georgia to end the season

There are always things I can find to be grumpy about when watching a football game. Flaws are often easy to see, and when things are largely going in a positive direction, the negative things stand out even more. I could probably fill the entire internet with things that I didn’t like about Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, but I’ll try sticking to just some of the basics because that wound is still raw, and I don’t really feel like picking at it.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO