Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Senegal man who couldn't find a single tree in villages. He is on a mission to plant five million trees
Adam Dieme was shocked to return to his home in the Casamance region in 2020 after working for years in Europe. There were only a few trees left in some villages which earlier had hundreds of massive trees. Dieme told BBC, “In some villages, you can't find one tree. They cut them but they don't think about planting again.” As per the report, hundreds of trees along the Casamance River have been cut down for construction purposes like building houses and for making charcoal.
BBC
Construction of new railway station to begin early 2023
Construction work on a new train station in Bristol is due to begin early in 2023. The station, at Ashley Down, will be between Temple Meads and Filton Abbey Wood, with services eventually running to the new YTL Arena in Filton. It will be built on Station Road, just south...
Pensioner hailed as eco-champion after planting 20,000 trees on disused land
A pensioner who has planted 20,000 trees on a plot of disused land has been hailed an environmental champion.Retired electrical engineer Stewart Hood, 77, from Co Antrim, has transformed the stony grounds of his 22-acre site into an area rich in biodiversity.Mr Hood secured support from Stormont’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) to undertake the major forestry project.It took Daera workers around four months to plant the thousands of trees across the land, which is located off the Steeple Road near Antrim town.Around 18 acres are now planted, with one area allocated to hardwoods such as beech...
BBC
Climate change: Wind farms must benefit locals, campaigners say
A major wind farm plan touted as a key part of Wales' transition to green energy must deliver local benefits, campaigners have said. Bute Energy wants to build about 14 turbines on hills above Senghenydd and Llanbradach in Caerphilly and Cilfynydd and Pontypridd in Rhondda Cynon Taf. It could power...
Winter colour: evergreens can also come in uplifting reds
At this darkest time of the year, we depend on evergreens to do the heavy lifting. But don’t forget they come in a range of colours
BBC
Killarney: Four men injured at Irish hotel housing asylum seekers
Four men have been injured in an incident at a hotel used to house asylum seekers in County Kerry in the Republic of Ireland. Gardaí (Irish police) said they were called to a "public order incident involving a group of males" in Killarney on Sunday evening. The four men...
BBC
Coventry photographer's archive saved from a skip catalogued by volunteers
Images saved from a skip, showing the restoration of a city devastated by the blitz, have been identified and catalogued thanks to the work of volunteers. Thousands of photographs taken by Coventry photographer Arthur Cooper from the 1940s up to the 1960s have been digitized and released online by Coventry University.
balconygardenweb.com
26 Best Norway Spruce Bonsai Pictures
Here are the Best Norway Spruce Bonsai Pictures that’ll inspire you to grow one of these gorgeous beauties. Have a look at the Best Norway Spruce Bonsai Pictures that will surely tempt you to add them to your plant collection!. Best Norway Spruce Bonsai Pictures. 1. Norway Spruce Bonsai...
BBC
Refugee trauma: 'Even when they get help, it’s too late'
Much of the recent coverage and debate about immigration concerns those who travel to the UK via the Channel, and especially how much it costs to keep people housed once they arrive. There is another cost, however, and that is to the mental health of those who have suffered severe...
BBC
Shoreham: Light plane crashes in field at Mill Hill
A light plane has crashed in a field in West Sussex. West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Mill Hill, Shoreham, at 12:39 GMT, with appliances including a heavy rescue tender and an off-road vehicle being sent. Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were...
Comments / 0