The Tories, Labour and Liberal Democrats did their best to ignore Brexit in 2022, despite a growing mountain of evidence on the economic damage caused by the UK’s decision to leave the EU.But 2022 was the year of Brexit regret, as opinion surveys saw an increasing number of people saying our exit has gone badly and record high support for re-joining the bloc.So what changed? The Independent took a closer look at the deluge of data on Brexit’s painful impact on the economy and growing unpopularity in the polls.In December, the Centre for European Reform (CER) found that Brexit cost...

2 DAYS AGO