Traces of suspected cocaine found after parties in Liz Truss’s grace-and-favour house, say staff
Traces of a suspected class A drug were found at a government grace-and-favour home after parties attended by political allies of Liz Truss, the Guardian has been told. The white powder was discovered at the Chevening estate last summer in the days before Truss won the Tory leadership contest and became prime minister, according to sources.
Brexit regret: Why the ‘undeniable disaster’ finally hit home with the British public in 2022
The Tories, Labour and Liberal Democrats did their best to ignore Brexit in 2022, despite a growing mountain of evidence on the economic damage caused by the UK’s decision to leave the EU.But 2022 was the year of Brexit regret, as opinion surveys saw an increasing number of people saying our exit has gone badly and record high support for re-joining the bloc.So what changed? The Independent took a closer look at the deluge of data on Brexit’s painful impact on the economy and growing unpopularity in the polls.In December, the Centre for European Reform (CER) found that Brexit cost...
Border Force ‘patrolling French beaches with local officers’ - OLD
UK Border Force officers have begun patrolling French beaches in co-operation with local personnel for the first time in a bid to halt the flow of migrants crossing the English Channel.The first joint patrols are believed to have taken place just before Christmas after months of negotiations between UK and French officials.The co-operative effort aims to grant UK officers greater real-time intelligence of people-smuggling activity, tactics and migrant movements.However the UK officers embedded in the French patrols are “observers” only, meaning they will have no rights to exercise powers such as arresting someone for a criminal act.“Our work with the...
Rishi Sunak’s failure to negotiate on strikes is sabotaging UK, Labour warns
The UK economy faces a “massive hit” in 2023 because Rishi Sunak’s government is refusing point blank to negotiate with unions over ending public sector strikes, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has told the Observer in a marked escalation of rhetoric from Labour. This week will see five...
Rishi Sunak ‘absolutely shocked’ by Michelle Mone allegations
No 10 confirms Tory party has taken no action against Mone and she lost whip by taking leave of absence
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
BBC
Lula sworn in as Brazil president as predecessor Bolsonaro flies to US
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as the new president of Brazil - the third time he has held the country's highest office. The veteran left-wing politician, known widely as Lula, also led the country between 2003 and 2010 - and defeated Jair Bolsonaro in October's poll.
France 24
Record 45,000 migrants crossed English Channel to UK last year
More than 45,000 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK from mainland Europe in 2022, surpassing the previous year's record by more than 17,000, according to government figures released Sunday. The issue has become a huge political problem for the Conservative government, which has promised to bring down illegal immigration...
Yellow warnings for ice across north of UK
Yellow warnings for ice are in place across Scotland, Northern Ireland and much of northern England tomorrow, while the rest of the country is likely to be fine or cloudy.The warnings are in place until 11am on Monday with forecasters highlighting the risk of injuries from slips and falls, as well as icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.The Met Office said: “Following recent wet conditions, surfaces are likely to remain wet into Monday morning and, with a cold night, icy stretches will readily form on untreated surfaces.“A few rain, sleet and snow showers may still affect...
Time Out Global
Revealed: these are officially the healthiest cities in the UK
‘New year, new me’ will be the mantra of many of us as we approach the beginning of 2023, but for some people, making healthier choices could be made easier depending on where they live. Handily, comparison website Compare the Market has compiled a study of the areas in...
BBC
The Ghanaian giant reported to be the world’s tallest man
When I heard rumours of a new contender for the world's tallest man in northern Ghana, I set out to find out if it was true. The only problem? Measuring him. A local hospital in northern Ghana told 29-year-old Sulemana Abdul Samed during one of his recent check-ups that he had reached the height of 9 ft 6in (2.89m).
‘They may be Tories but they are human’: how a Labour mayor sealed north-east devolution deal
One is the Jeremy Corbyn-supporting former nightclub bouncer who retired as a jiu-jitsu sensei to enter politics at the age of 48. The other is Michael Gove. Together they have formed an unlikely bond, aimed at transforming the north-east of England through a “historic” devolution deal which they hope will in turn secure their own political legacies.
How Sumy’s residents kept Russian forces out of their city
On 24 February, when Russia invaded, there were only a few dozen Ukrainian professional soldiers in Ukraine’s north-eastern city of Sumy, and they had no command centre. That evening, those 50 or so paratroopers were ordered to leave the city – about 20 miles (30km) from the Russian border – for another area. Most of the police force had already fled, along with much of the city’s leadership.
BBC
Knighthoods for MPs who caused Boris Johnson headaches
Two MPs who caused trouble for ex-PM Boris Johnson have received knighthoods in the New Year Honours list. Labour's Chris Bryant and Conservative Julian Lewis, who chair the standards and intelligence committees respectively, have both been honoured. Sir Tom Scholar, the top Treasury civil servant sacked by former PM Liz...
Britain’s transport system is a creaking misery – and an easy win for Keir Starmer
For those of us living and working in the north it has become achingly clear that our transport system is broken. Long before any strike action was announced, the region’s public transport was suffering from creaking infrastructure, staff shortages and a daily dose of long delays and routine cancellations. For those of us who commute between northern cities by train, getting to work in decent time has become a game of chance. Others have become used to missing medical appointments and elderly relatives becoming isolated.
Sea rescue charities rebel against Italian anti-immigration rules
Sea rescue charities are rebelling against tough new anti-immigration measures imposed by the Italian government, arguing that they could result in thousands of deaths. Ship captains risk fines of €50,000 and having their vessels impounded if they break the rules, which include a requirement to request a port and sail to it immediately after undertaking one rescue instead of remaining at sea to rescue people from other boats in difficulty.
BBC
NHS: Government urged to take action over pressures
Ministers are under mounting pressure to respond to "intolerable and unsustainable" pressure facing the NHS. Senior doctors described the NHS as on a knife edge, with some A&Es in a "complete state of crisis". Labour criticised the government's management of the health service, while the Liberal Democrats called for Parliament...
BBC
Train strikes: People returning to work face more strikes
People returning to work after the Christmas break are being urged to avoid travelling by rail this week because of strikes. Walkouts in an ongoing row over pay and conditions are under way and set to continue until Saturday. Network Rail urged passengers to avoid travelling, with 20% of trains...
Rishi Sunak ‘shelves Liz Truss’s free childcare reforms’
Rishi Sunak is said to have indefinitely postponed Liz Truss’s plan to reform the childcare system to boost the amount of free provision.The former prime minister – ousted after only six weeks at No 10 – is believed to have looked at increasing free childcare by 20 hours a week, as well as relaxing limits on staff to child ratios.Mr Sunak is “shelving” Ms Truss’s plans, with the scale of reforms now expected to be less ambitious, according to the Daily Telegraph – sparking concern among some top Tories.Conservative MP Steve Brine, chair of the all-parliamentary party group on childcare,...
MP proposes bill to force government to comply with ministerial code
A new law aiming to force government ministers to comply with their official code of ethics is to be debated in parliament.Labour MP Debbie Abrahams is calling for a bill that would put the ministerial code, which governs standards of behaviour, honesty and accountability, on a statutory footing.Her ten-minute rule bill, which allows backbench MPs to make their case for a new law in a short speech, is due to be debated on 10 January.Ms Abrahams will call for codes of conduct for ministers, MPs, peers and councillors to be written into law in the same way as happens in...
