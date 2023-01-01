ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Second teen dies in Lancaster fire

LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

NYE celebrations bring business back to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Signs of the season are all around at Arooga's Grill House and Sports Bar on Second Street in Harrisburg. Employees put the final touches on the decorations and loaded up the grill, anticipating a New Year’s Eve celebration for the ages. "We have a ton...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Valley rings in 2023

Hundreds gathered in Binn's Park to ring in the new year. Friends and families came out to celebrate 2023 in style as the red rose dropped at midnight. The covered stage at Binn's Park featured performances by "3rd Power Family Soul" and "DJ Eddy Mena." This was the first full...
YORK, PA
CBS Philly

Advocates: 'Fix Harrisburg' by ensuring bipartisan bills get full consideration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Most Pennsylvanians think carbon monoxide detectors – which could have prevented a potential disaster at an Allentown childcare center – should be mandatory in schools and day care centers. "It costs $20 to buy a carbon monoxide detector," said Carol Kuniholm, who leads an effort called Fix Harrisburg. "Why wouldn't we require that?" Sure enough, state senators of both parties, who don't always agree on a lot else, voted unanimously for a bill that would have implemented a requirement. Alas, the idea never became law. Why? "One [House] committee chair, elected by less than a half of a percent of Pennsylvanians, can...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

This story contains updated information from Penn State Health, added at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PA Farm Show Complex Events 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show Complex is known for hosting the annual PA Farm Show, but the complex is used throughout the year for all kinds of events with more than 1 million square feet of indoor floor space. The PA Farm Show Complex has released...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner

Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
DUNCANNON, PA
abc27.com

Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life

Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motel owner accused of assaulting tenant

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Snyder County motel owner is accused of assaulting a tenant after confronting her about rent. Jamil A. Chaudry, 64, of Selinsgrove, now faces a felony robbery charge, as well as misdemeanors of simple assault and theft that occurred at Valley Lodge Motel in Monroe Township. Chaudry entered the female tenant's room the afternoon of Dec. 24 without permission and began to argue with her about rent,...
SELINSGROVE, PA
local21news.com

Two students dead after fatal fire in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Another victim has been claimed in the deadly fire from Saturday, in what officials are ruling as an unfortunate accident. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, 13-year-old Ariana Leavitt was killed in the fire along with 18-year-old Anna Leavitt. In a statement...
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman

Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
