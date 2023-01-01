HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Most Pennsylvanians think carbon monoxide detectors – which could have prevented a potential disaster at an Allentown childcare center – should be mandatory in schools and day care centers. "It costs $20 to buy a carbon monoxide detector," said Carol Kuniholm, who leads an effort called Fix Harrisburg. "Why wouldn't we require that?" Sure enough, state senators of both parties, who don't always agree on a lot else, voted unanimously for a bill that would have implemented a requirement. Alas, the idea never became law. Why? "One [House] committee chair, elected by less than a half of a percent of Pennsylvanians, can...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO