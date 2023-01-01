Read full article on original website
Second teen dies in Lancaster fire
NYE celebrations bring business back to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Signs of the season are all around at Arooga's Grill House and Sports Bar on Second Street in Harrisburg. Employees put the final touches on the decorations and loaded up the grill, anticipating a New Year’s Eve celebration for the ages. "We have a ton...
WGAL
Susquehanna Valley rings in 2023
Hundreds gathered in Binn's Park to ring in the new year. Friends and families came out to celebrate 2023 in style as the red rose dropped at midnight. The covered stage at Binn's Park featured performances by "3rd Power Family Soul" and "DJ Eddy Mena." This was the first full...
Advocates: 'Fix Harrisburg' by ensuring bipartisan bills get full consideration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Most Pennsylvanians think carbon monoxide detectors – which could have prevented a potential disaster at an Allentown childcare center – should be mandatory in schools and day care centers. "It costs $20 to buy a carbon monoxide detector," said Carol Kuniholm, who leads an effort called Fix Harrisburg. "Why wouldn't we require that?" Sure enough, state senators of both parties, who don't always agree on a lot else, voted unanimously for a bill that would have implemented a requirement. Alas, the idea never became law. Why? "One [House] committee chair, elected by less than a half of a percent of Pennsylvanians, can...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
pahomepage.com
Mother charged after young son drowns in Lancaster County
abc27.com
5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
This story contains updated information from Penn State Health, added at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
abc27.com
PA Farm Show Complex Events 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show Complex is known for hosting the annual PA Farm Show, but the complex is used throughout the year for all kinds of events with more than 1 million square feet of indoor floor space. The PA Farm Show Complex has released...
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
abc27.com
Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life
Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
Motel owner accused of assaulting tenant
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Snyder County motel owner is accused of assaulting a tenant after confronting her about rent. Jamil A. Chaudry, 64, of Selinsgrove, now faces a felony robbery charge, as well as misdemeanors of simple assault and theft that occurred at Valley Lodge Motel in Monroe Township. Chaudry entered the female tenant's room the afternoon of Dec. 24 without permission and began to argue with her about rent,...
local21news.com
Two students dead after fatal fire in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Another victim has been claimed in the deadly fire from Saturday, in what officials are ruling as an unfortunate accident. According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, 13-year-old Ariana Leavitt was killed in the fire along with 18-year-old Anna Leavitt. In a statement...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman
Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
Mother charged in son’s 2021 Susquehanna River drowning death
Police have filed manslaughter charges against Autumn Lynn Vossler after a lengthy investigation into the 2021 drowning of her 5-year-old son in the Susquehanna River. The charges stem from what investigators say was a lack of appropriate supervision by Vossler when the accident occurred. At the time of the Aug....
