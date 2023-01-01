ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Georgia vs. Ohio State Finish

The College Football Playoff semifinal games were set up with two clear favorites. Michigan and Georgia entered their respective games against TCU and Ohio State as the clear favorites. However, the Horned Frogs shocked the college football world with a 51-45 win over Jim Harbaugh and company. Not long later,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

College Football Playoffs 2023: Georgia vs. TCU Championship Game Odds, Info

The TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs will meet in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, following their victories in the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl, respectively. TCU defeated the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl behind an...
FORT WORTH, TX
Bleacher Report

Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Ohio State After Bowl Game

Approximately 127 other programs would love to have an 11-win season that ends in the College Football Playoff, but the Ohio State Buckeyes will leave 2022 a bit dissatisfied with their year. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Reality will quickly set in for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated First-Round Listings After Week 17

Either the Houston Texans or the Chicago Bears will have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. That will be decided during Week 18 of the 2022 season. It's most likely that the Texans will be the first team on the clock on April 27 in Kansas City. They're 2-13-1 and will be locked into the top spot with a loss in their regular-season finale, which is a road contest against the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Colts (4-11-1) have struggled and the AFC South rivals tied in Week 1, so a Houston victory is possible.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 17 Results

2. Chicago (3-13) 3. Seattle from Denver (4-12) 6. Detroit from L.A. Rams (5-11) 10. Philadelphia from New Orleans (7-9) 12. Houston from Cleveland (7-9) 18. Miami (8-8; forfeited) 19. Seattle (8-8) 20. Jacksonville (8-8) 21. Tampa Bay (8-8) 22. New England (8-8) 23. New York Giants (9-6-1) 24. Baltimore...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Scores Week 17: Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

A minimal amount of clarity was provided to the NFL playoff races on Sunday. The New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers booked their spots in the NFC playoff field. But that was all that was clinched. The Philadelphia Eagles failed to lock up the top seed in the NFC and the Miami Dolphins could not hold on to the final AFC wild-card spot.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

New Year's Resolutions For Every Top 25 College Football Team

The beginning of January is a convenient time to set goals, but that doesn't only apply to you and me. College football teams can make their own New Year's resolutions, too. Scanning the latest AP Top 25, the nation's best programs in 2022 have a handful of several key trends.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Georgia football unveils Mike Leach tribute for Peach Bowl

Mike Leach will be on the minds of the Georgia football team during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. As Georgia looks to repeat as College Football Playoff National Champions, they will be honoring the life of former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach throughout the process, beginning with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

Georgia Survives Ohio State and Denies the Day of the CFP Underdog

In the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, lopsided results have been a constant. For every exciting semifinal, the corresponding game brought a blowout score. Never before had both games included a margin of fewer than 17 points. Not only did 2022 feature two close games, this year's semifinals were also on track for the first pair of upsets in the CFP.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Standings 2023: Latest Team Records, Updated Postseason Odds

The 2022-23 NFL playoff picture is nearly full of locked-in participants. After Sunday's games, all but three of the league's 14 postseason spots have been claimed. We'll lay out the latest playoff picture, examine the clinching scenarios still in play and finally run through some of the latest postseason odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
ARIZONA STATE

