AMES, Iowa — Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum was beginning to feel like a home away from home for Baylor, but it wasn’t so welcoming in Saturday’s Big 12 opener. With Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill combining to hit 10 of 18 3-pointers, the Cyclones romped to a 77-62 win over No. 12 Baylor before a packed house of 14,267.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO