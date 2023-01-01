ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

Balanced scoring, aggressive defense lifts Cental Missouri over UNK

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Ten Central Missouri players got into the scoring column as the Mules defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 62-48, Monday night in Warrensburg, Mo. Central Missouri used an aggressive defense to win its third straight over the Lopers. "Traditionally, they've always gotten out, denied and...
Kearney Hub

Loper women roll to win over Blue Tigers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The 26th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team had four players score in double figures and flashed its usual strong defense to roll past Lincoln University, 72-37, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. This was the Lopers (13-2, 6-1) first game in 15...
FanSided

Nebraska Football recruiting: Malachi Coleman peer recruiting hard ahead of impending announcement

Nebraska football recruiting isn’t only being done by the Huskers’ coaches. Malachi Coleman has been busy peer-recruiting one prospect in particular. It should come as no real surprise that the Lincoln East product is looking to get the best players he can to Lincoln. He’s someone who exudes confidence and talent and that can go a long way when it comes to trying to lure potential teammates to town.
kfornow.com

Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska

JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska

The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
klin.com

WEATHER UPDATE MONDAY AFTERNOON: Winter Storm Shifting North – Less Impact Expected in Lincoln Area

A slight change in the weather outlook as the National Weather Service updated the outlook Monday afternoon. The latest information as of mid-afternoon is below. Thunderstorms will be possible across southeast Nebraska, east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa tonight. There is a small risk for a severe storm or two with hail, mainly within about 30 miles of the Kansas and Missouri borders. Otherwise look for a mix of rain, light freezing rain and possibly some sleet or snow tonight.
Sand Hills Express

Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter

One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
News Channel Nebraska

Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska

KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
klkntv.com

Generations of go kart racers aim for fast times at Lincoln event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Go Kart Racers from all around the Midwest took to the wheel Saturday afternoon to show they have what it takes to speed into first. The Nebraska Kart Shootout hosts racers of all ages for a three-day event to beat times under 10 seconds per lap.
The Nebraska City News Press

Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all

Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
Kearney Hub

Google seeks to stretch farther in northwest Omaha

OMAHA — Google wants to expand its Nebraska footprint with an additional 187 acres that abuts its roughly 270-acre data center site already under construction in northwest Omaha. People are also reading…. In all, the developer representing Google would control about 460 acres of once rolling agricultural hillside northwest...
Panhandle Post

Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever

Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
