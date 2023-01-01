Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kearney Hub
Balanced scoring, aggressive defense lifts Cental Missouri over UNK
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Ten Central Missouri players got into the scoring column as the Mules defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 62-48, Monday night in Warrensburg, Mo. Central Missouri used an aggressive defense to win its third straight over the Lopers. "Traditionally, they've always gotten out, denied and...
Kearney Hub
Loper women roll to win over Blue Tigers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The 26th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team had four players score in double figures and flashed its usual strong defense to roll past Lincoln University, 72-37, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. This was the Lopers (13-2, 6-1) first game in 15...
Kearney Hub
Shatel: Nebraska and its 'lunch-bucket defense' look for another signature Big Ten win
Ep. 69 The Showdown: Will the Huskers play in a bowl game in 2023?. The bus taking the Nebraska men’s basketball team to the airport was loaded and ready to go at 11 a.m. on Monday. How fitting that there was a Blackshirts logo on the side of the...
Nebraska Football recruiting: Malachi Coleman peer recruiting hard ahead of impending announcement
Nebraska football recruiting isn’t only being done by the Huskers’ coaches. Malachi Coleman has been busy peer-recruiting one prospect in particular. It should come as no real surprise that the Lincoln East product is looking to get the best players he can to Lincoln. He’s someone who exudes confidence and talent and that can go a long way when it comes to trying to lure potential teammates to town.
Council Bluffs rallies behind Max Duggan headed for championship title
Lewis Central grad and TCU quarterback Max Duggan is headed to the National Championship game. Lewis Central football coach says Duggan's success has already had an impact on next generation.
A few bold predictions and a few safer ones for Nebraska athletics in 2023
Is that how it could work in 2023? Nebraska athletics certainly feel different as we enter the newest year — though athletics calendar changes in July and sports like basketball split this divide – but whatever. What could be different about Nebraska in 2023? Let’s take some guesses....
Kearney Hub
McKewon: After Frost era finally flopped in 2022, 'Rhulebuild' will take time, patience
LINCOLN – A glint in his eye and a grin on his face, Garrett Nelson struck you as the kind of guy who’d play college football as long as he could. He sued the Big Ten in 2020, after all, to play that season. The Nebraska edge rusher...
Nebraska Cornhuskers new: Basketball loses OT thriller, Nelson agonized over decision, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team lost a heartbreaker against Indiana on Sunday as they couldn’t score a single point in OT. On the one hand, the fact that the Nebraska Cornhuskers were even able to go to OT in Bloomington is something that should be commended. That’s not going to make the 74-62 loss go down any easier though.
Huskers signee Princewill Umanmielen says "we're going to make a change at Nebraska for sure"
One of the jewels of the Huskers class, the Top247 edge rusher talks about his decision to play for Matt Rhule and the new staff.
Under Armour All-America Game announcements: Good news coming for Nebraska, Oregon?
The Under Armour All-America Game kicks off Tuesday (January 3) at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on ESPN and is set to feature many of the nation's top prospects. Given that the exhibition game takes place after December’s early signing period, many of the game's premier athletes have already signed with ...
kfornow.com
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska
The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
klin.com
WEATHER UPDATE MONDAY AFTERNOON: Winter Storm Shifting North – Less Impact Expected in Lincoln Area
A slight change in the weather outlook as the National Weather Service updated the outlook Monday afternoon. The latest information as of mid-afternoon is below. Thunderstorms will be possible across southeast Nebraska, east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa tonight. There is a small risk for a severe storm or two with hail, mainly within about 30 miles of the Kansas and Missouri borders. Otherwise look for a mix of rain, light freezing rain and possibly some sleet or snow tonight.
Sand Hills Express
Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter
One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
klkntv.com
Generations of go kart racers aim for fast times at Lincoln event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Go Kart Racers from all around the Midwest took to the wheel Saturday afternoon to show they have what it takes to speed into first. The Nebraska Kart Shootout hosts racers of all ages for a three-day event to beat times under 10 seconds per lap.
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
Kearney Hub
Google seeks to stretch farther in northwest Omaha
OMAHA — Google wants to expand its Nebraska footprint with an additional 187 acres that abuts its roughly 270-acre data center site already under construction in northwest Omaha. People are also reading…. In all, the developer representing Google would control about 460 acres of once rolling agricultural hillside northwest...
Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever
Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
