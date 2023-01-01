ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored a career-high 31 points and No. 1 South Carolina recovered after trailing throughout the first half to beat Georgia 68-51. Aliyah Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, scored a season-low four points, her second consecutive game under double figures. Cooke, who has scored 14 or more points in six consecutive games, helped fill the scoring void for the Gamecocks. Cooke made four of 12 3-pointers and 11 of 13 free throws. No other South Carolina player scored in double figures. South Carolina improved to 14-0 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

ATHENS, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO