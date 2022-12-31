Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
shorelineareanews.com
Bloodmobile at Lake Forest Park Wednesday and Thursday
Facing a severe blood shortage, Bloodworks Northwest is issuing a “Code Red” emergency asking everyone who is eligible and feeling healthy to fill immediate appointments to give blood. Donations dropped significantly due to winter weather and the holiday season. Hospitals are advised to conserve the limited onsite supplies...
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
myedmondsnews.com
Gardening through the seasons: What to do in winter
Here’s the latest quarterly column, “Gardening through the Seasons,” by Edmonds Master Gardener Barbara Chase. When the snow arrived right before Christmas, we knew winter was here. It seemed such a short time since the Japanese maples were showing off their bright fall color. Then it happened....
southsoundbiz.com
5 Developments We’re Looking Forward to in 2023
A new year sparks as much reflection as excitement for the year ahead. We at South Sound Business are especially looking forward to the community-changing development projects slated for completion in 2023. Here are a few we’re keeping an eye on. Dick's Drive-In in Kent. A new Dick’s location...
southsoundmag.com
A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion
The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
shorelineareanews.com
Learning young to care for the community
The saying goes that a photo is worth a thousand words. The first day of 2023 finds these two hard working good citizens out with their dad cleaning up trash on Fremont Avenue. We thank them for reminding us all that none of us are too young nor too old...
kentreporter.com
81,240 workers from Renton to North Bend will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 81,000 workers in the Renton, Issaquah, Maple Valley, and North Bend areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
This Is Washington's Best Pancake House
LoveFood pinpointed the most amazing pancake houses in every state.
myedmondsnews.com
Death investigation at Edmonds construction site not workplace-related
Edmonds police Tuesday morning were called to the scene of a death investigation at a construction site near 212th Street Southwest and 72nd Avenue West — but police say it isn’t workplace-related. Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said a body was found by construction workers when they...
KATU.com
Dori Monson, longtime Puget Sound radio host, dies at 61
SEATTLE, Wash. — Longtime radio host Dori Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. He was 61. Monson was hospitalized after suffering a “cardiac event” at home on Thursday, Dec. 29. He died at a Seattle hospital on Dec. 31. Monson was the host of the highly-rated...
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
thetacomaledger.com
The University Book Store set to close its doors
The UWT University Book Store is among the many retailers who have closed its doors and left on Pac Ave. The University Book Store at UWT on Pacific Avenue will close its doors next week, January 13. The University Book Store, which has been in operation since 1990, was one of the first retail tenants of UWT when it became a permanent campus back in 1997.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Remembering Dori Monson, who touched a lot of lives
One of the stories I hadn’t heard — a clip for a talk show Dori did many years ago – was a call from 9-year-old Casey. “Casey, thanks for your patience, Welcome to Talk Radio KING 1090,” Dori said. “How are you doing tonight?”. “I’m...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
shorelineareanews.com
2021-22 Shoreline Music4Life progress report
In spite of pandemics and lockdowns, Music4Life has continued its tireless work to provide musical instruments to schools for the use of students whose families may not be able to afford the rental fees. Music4Life has an active program for Shoreline Schools under the leadership of Ken Noreen. Following is...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Snoqualmie Valley School Superintendent Settlement: What went wrong?
On December 8th, 2022, in a letter to the community from the Snoqualmie Valley School District (SVSD), valley families learned that Superintendent Dr. Lance Gibbon had reached a separation agreement with the District after being on administrative leave since mid-September of this year. According to Board President Melissa Johnson, Gibbon...
insideradio.com
Longtime KIRO, Seattle Newsradio Host Dori Monson Dies.
Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to “NewsRadio” KIRO-FM (97.3), and a report in the Seattle Times. In addition to his highly rated three-hour weekday show, Monson was part of the Seahawks radio broadcast team and local sports.
shorelineareanews.com
Leena's reopens in time for the New Year
The popular Leena's restaurant in the North City Business District 17732 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 was able to reopen for breakfast Friday morning, December 30, 2022, after an extended power outage. They chose to close on Friday December 23rd, 24th and 25th. We were very concerned about the...
