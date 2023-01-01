ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

KBUR

Abandoned Fort Madison building fire

Fort Madison, IA- Fire officials in Fort Madison say a fire at an abandoned building Saturday, December 31st, is the latest in a string of fires at abandoned homes. The Pen City Current reports that an abandoned home, located at 2193 Highway 61, caught fire at 2:45 AM Saturday. Fort...
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

22-year-old man shot in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after police say he shot a man after getting into a fight. The Quincy Police Department says at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday they were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 8th Street for a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival,...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Portion of Fourth Street to be closed beginning Wednesday morning

QUINCY — The northbound lane of North Fourth Street from College Avenue to Elm Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday. This section of road is being closed to replace water service. It is scheduled to reopen at 3 p.m. Thursday Jan. 5. Motorists are advised to use an alternate travel route.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Dec. 27-29, 2002

A girl was born to Chris Ames and Nicole Smith of Quincy at 7:07 p.m. Dec. 27. A boy was born to the Rev. Jacob R. and Emily S. Hercamp of LaGrange, Mo., at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 27. A girl was born to Russell Sumatt and Samantha McHatton of Pittsfield...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Man arrested following Downtown Quincy shooting

QUINCY — Just after midnight Tuesday, Quincy Police officers at approximately were called to the 500 block of S. 8th St. in reference to a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers learned a 22-year-old man had sustained a non-life threatening gun shot wound during a disturbance. Officers learned several subjects were engaged in a physical fight prior to the man being shot.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Troup meets with Police and Fire Commission, Cheyne says Yates appointment is ‘done deal’

QUINCY — As Muddy River News first reported on Dec. 30, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup wants an investigation into the process of how Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates became chief. The Police and Fire Commission met Tuesday morning and Troup attended the meeting. The commission went into executive session for about 20 minutes and Troup was involved in that part of the meeting.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

China Inn going down

QUINCY — Beck Properties has begun the demolition of the property at 3000 Broadway. The former China Inn sits on a 9,600 square foot lot. Trevor Beck is the agent and president of Beck Properties, Inc., of Loraine, which bought the property at 3000 Broadway for $190,000 from Ruth and Connie Liu of Quincy on Dec. 9, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal City Council votes for independent investigation into city clerk

HANNIBAL, Mo. – A third-party investigation will soon be underway concerning Hannibal City Clerk Angel Zerbonia. City Attorney James Lemon confirmed at the Hannibal City Council meeting on Tuesday that an outside agency will be conducting the investigation. The council members confirmed it was decided by unanimous vote. The...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Hy-Vee at Harrison to be city’s second recycling drop-off spot

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council has approved an agreement with Hy-Vee to locate the city’s second recycling drop-off site at 1400 Harrison. Aldermen voted in September to eliminate curbside recycling as part of a cost-cutting measure. Beginning in March, residents who wish to recycle will have to take their materials to one of three sites located around the city.
QUINCY, IL
vincennespbs.org

Alleged drug overdose victim saved

Two deputies in Pike County saved a life on Monday. At just after 5-pm, Deputies Bryce Manning and Kane Osgatharp were sent to a scene where a man had possibly overdosed on drugs. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reports when they arrived on scene the man had no pulse.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Three injured, including two teenage girls, in crash north of Macon

Three people, including two teenage girls, received what the highway patrol called minor injuries when a vehicle struck a deer last night ten miles north of Macon. Each were taken by private auto to Samaritan Hospital. The driver was listed as 30-year-old Callie Watkins of Clarence. Her passengers were juveniles...
MACON, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Two from Pleasant Hill facing drug, firearms charges

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — Two Pleasant Hill residents face drug and firearms charges after the Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation. As law enforcement officials were conducting surveillance on Tuesday, Dec. 27, on a residence in...
PLEASANT HILL, IL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Quincy, Illinois

If you are looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, you will be happy to find a wide variety of activities, from museums to historic sites. Some of the most notable attractions include the Clat Adams Bicentennial Park, the All Wars Museum, the Quincy Art Center, and the Villa Kathrine. Each provides a unique experience for visitors.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal man charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting man to death Saturday morning

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after shots were fired in the 600 block of Broadway. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched at 12:17 a.m. Saturday to a business in the 600 block of Broadway for a report of a shot fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. Officers began CPR until medical personnel from the Hannibal Fire Department and the Marion County Ambulance arrived on scene. The man eventually was pronounced dead.
HANNIBAL, MO
Pen City Current

Another abandoned building burns overnight

FORT MADISON - City fire officials tended to another abandoned house fire early Saturday morning. According to Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren, an abandoned home on the backside of Hillcrest cemetery on the city's east side caught fire at about 2:45 a.m. The home, located at 2193 Hwy. 61,...
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Golden’s Point Church to hold Nauvoo at Night series beginning Jan. 11

NAUVOO, Ill. — Golden’s Point Church will sponsor Nauvoo at Night every Wednesday at 7 p.m. beginning Jan. 11 and continuing through March 29. Everyone is invited to the Nauvoo Theater (Grandpa John’s Café), 1255 Mulholland, to share in worship music, learn about the life of Jesus and join in prayer for concerns.
NAUVOO, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Memorial Hospital expands plans to be accepted within Aetna network

CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital is expanding plans to be accepted within the Aetna Network product offerings in 2023. The facility accepts traditional Aetna coverages and plans to expand that list to include Aetna Medicare Advantage. Information sent to State of Illinois retirees specifies that Aetna participants “will be...
CARTHAGE, IL

