This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
KBUR
Abandoned Fort Madison building fire
Fort Madison, IA- Fire officials in Fort Madison say a fire at an abandoned building Saturday, December 31st, is the latest in a string of fires at abandoned homes. The Pen City Current reports that an abandoned home, located at 2193 Highway 61, caught fire at 2:45 AM Saturday. Fort...
khqa.com
22-year-old man shot in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after police say he shot a man after getting into a fight. The Quincy Police Department says at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday they were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 8th Street for a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival,...
muddyrivernews.com
Portion of Fourth Street to be closed beginning Wednesday morning
QUINCY — The northbound lane of North Fourth Street from College Avenue to Elm Street will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday. This section of road is being closed to replace water service. It is scheduled to reopen at 3 p.m. Thursday Jan. 5. Motorists are advised to use an alternate travel route.
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Dec. 27-29, 2002
A girl was born to Chris Ames and Nicole Smith of Quincy at 7:07 p.m. Dec. 27. A boy was born to the Rev. Jacob R. and Emily S. Hercamp of LaGrange, Mo., at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 27. A girl was born to Russell Sumatt and Samantha McHatton of Pittsfield...
muddyrivernews.com
Man arrested following Downtown Quincy shooting
QUINCY — Just after midnight Tuesday, Quincy Police officers at approximately were called to the 500 block of S. 8th St. in reference to a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers learned a 22-year-old man had sustained a non-life threatening gun shot wound during a disturbance. Officers learned several subjects were engaged in a physical fight prior to the man being shot.
muddyrivernews.com
Troup meets with Police and Fire Commission, Cheyne says Yates appointment is ‘done deal’
QUINCY — As Muddy River News first reported on Dec. 30, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup wants an investigation into the process of how Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates became chief. The Police and Fire Commission met Tuesday morning and Troup attended the meeting. The commission went into executive session for about 20 minutes and Troup was involved in that part of the meeting.
muddyrivernews.com
China Inn going down
QUINCY — Beck Properties has begun the demolition of the property at 3000 Broadway. The former China Inn sits on a 9,600 square foot lot. Trevor Beck is the agent and president of Beck Properties, Inc., of Loraine, which bought the property at 3000 Broadway for $190,000 from Ruth and Connie Liu of Quincy on Dec. 9, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal City Council votes for independent investigation into city clerk
HANNIBAL, Mo. – A third-party investigation will soon be underway concerning Hannibal City Clerk Angel Zerbonia. City Attorney James Lemon confirmed at the Hannibal City Council meeting on Tuesday that an outside agency will be conducting the investigation. The council members confirmed it was decided by unanimous vote. The...
muddyrivernews.com
Hy-Vee at Harrison to be city’s second recycling drop-off spot
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council has approved an agreement with Hy-Vee to locate the city’s second recycling drop-off site at 1400 Harrison. Aldermen voted in September to eliminate curbside recycling as part of a cost-cutting measure. Beginning in March, residents who wish to recycle will have to take their materials to one of three sites located around the city.
vincennespbs.org
Alleged drug overdose victim saved
Two deputies in Pike County saved a life on Monday. At just after 5-pm, Deputies Bryce Manning and Kane Osgatharp were sent to a scene where a man had possibly overdosed on drugs. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reports when they arrived on scene the man had no pulse.
kttn.com
Three injured, including two teenage girls, in crash north of Macon
Three people, including two teenage girls, received what the highway patrol called minor injuries when a vehicle struck a deer last night ten miles north of Macon. Each were taken by private auto to Samaritan Hospital. The driver was listed as 30-year-old Callie Watkins of Clarence. Her passengers were juveniles...
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Pleasant Hill facing drug, firearms charges
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — Two Pleasant Hill residents face drug and firearms charges after the Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation. As law enforcement officials were conducting surveillance on Tuesday, Dec. 27, on a residence in...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Quincy, Illinois
If you are looking for things to do in Quincy, Illinois, you will be happy to find a wide variety of activities, from museums to historic sites. Some of the most notable attractions include the Clat Adams Bicentennial Park, the All Wars Museum, the Quincy Art Center, and the Villa Kathrine. Each provides a unique experience for visitors.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting man to death Saturday morning
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after shots were fired in the 600 block of Broadway. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched at 12:17 a.m. Saturday to a business in the 600 block of Broadway for a report of a shot fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. Officers began CPR until medical personnel from the Hannibal Fire Department and the Marion County Ambulance arrived on scene. The man eventually was pronounced dead.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn opts not to defend himself in two other felony cases; claims jail video shows him ‘being assaulted by an officer’
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case said last month he wanted to defend himself in two other felony cases, then told Judge Robert Adrian on Tuesday morning he was withdrawing his request. Bradley Yohn, 35, also said during his appearance in...
Roseville bank robber sentenced to 12 years in federal prison
A Vandalia, Missouri, man was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison last month for robbing a Warren County bank in 2021. 59-year-old Brian P. Cook of Vandalia, Missouri, was sentenced to 144 months in the Bureau of Prisons followed by three years of supervised release. Cook was indicted...
Pen City Current
Another abandoned building burns overnight
FORT MADISON - City fire officials tended to another abandoned house fire early Saturday morning. According to Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren, an abandoned home on the backside of Hillcrest cemetery on the city's east side caught fire at about 2:45 a.m. The home, located at 2193 Hwy. 61,...
muddyrivernews.com
Golden’s Point Church to hold Nauvoo at Night series beginning Jan. 11
NAUVOO, Ill. — Golden’s Point Church will sponsor Nauvoo at Night every Wednesday at 7 p.m. beginning Jan. 11 and continuing through March 29. Everyone is invited to the Nauvoo Theater (Grandpa John’s Café), 1255 Mulholland, to share in worship music, learn about the life of Jesus and join in prayer for concerns.
muddyrivernews.com
Memorial Hospital expands plans to be accepted within Aetna network
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Memorial Hospital is expanding plans to be accepted within the Aetna Network product offerings in 2023. The facility accepts traditional Aetna coverages and plans to expand that list to include Aetna Medicare Advantage. Information sent to State of Illinois retirees specifies that Aetna participants “will be...
muddyrivernews.com
State’s attorney’s office won’t appeal appellate court ruling to dismiss aggravated DUI count against McBride
QUINCY — The Adams County State’s Attorney’s office will not file an appeal of last month’s Fourth District Appellate Court’s ruling, which upheld Judge Amy Lannerd’s ruling to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence by Natasha McBride in an Aug. 14, 2020, crash that killed four people.
