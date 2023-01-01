Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Edna Karr’s first Catholic League basketball season will be ‘different’
Edna Karr’s Taurus Howard has coached enough basketball games against Jesuit to know what he should expect when the teams begin district play Tuesday. What he will soon find out is what it is like to play a bunch of teams twice in a season. Karr (7-6) and Jesuit...
KNOE TV8
Top plays of the 2022 high school football season
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 high school football season featured incredible feats of athleticism, record breaking performances, historic wins and displays of character and teamwork. As the new year starts, take a look back at the best moments from 2022.
Commercial Dispatch
Trojan Holiday Classic: Columbus boys basketball hands Hartfield Academy first loss
NEW HOPE — The Columbus High School boys basketball team is “growing.”. Head coach Phillip Morris has seen glimpses of what the Falcons could be this season, but the growing pains of a young team have led to “inconsistent” practices and games in their non-district schedule.
Northwest Louisiana Represented on Class 1A All-State Team
The Lousiana Sports Writer’s Association released the all-state list on Saturday. Twenty-one players representing eight different teams from District 1-A, 2-A, and 3-A were selected for the list.
