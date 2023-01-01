Jeremy BrightPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Jeremy Bright was a young and energetic teenager. The 14-year-old was going to be attending high school in Grants Pass, Oregon, and was very much looking forward to it. That summer, however, Jeremy and his sister were staying in Myrtle Point with their stepfather. Jeremy was going to be attending the Coos County Fair, which had come to his area in August of 1986. Jeremy called his mother Diane on August 14th. He was calling her to let her know that he was going to be leaving for the fair at 4:45 pm. He was going to the fair with his sister and a friend referred to as “Johnny Fish”. Jeremy did make it to the fair as witnesses saw him and Johnny walking around together. At a little before 10:00 pm that night, Jeremy met up with his stepfather to ask for some money. His stepfather, Olie, gave him the money and then watched as Jeremy left.

