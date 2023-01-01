Read full article on original website
Fatal head-on crash blocks Juniper Canyon Rd. at Paulina Hwy.; 2nd crash closes Hwy. 97 near Chiloquin
A fatal two-vehicle head-on crash closed Juniper Canyon Road at SE Paulina Highway late Monday afternoon, and authorities advised of an extended closure and to avoid the area. The post Fatal head-on crash blocks Juniper Canyon Rd. at Paulina Hwy.; 2nd crash closes Hwy. 97 near Chiloquin appeared first on KTVZ.
Emergency Information: Major Crash Involving Fuel Tanker: Highway 97 Closure North Of Klamath Falls
A major crash has occurred near mile post 235 on Highway 97. The scene is about 22 miles south of the Diamond Lake 138 junction. The crash involves a loaded fuel tanker truck that is leaking fuel. The highway is blocked and could be closed for an extended time. Very...
KDRV
One dead in fatal crash in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore-- Late Friday night, Ashland Police reported that one person was killed during a fatal crash within the city limits. According to police, the crash closed Ashland Street between Tolman Creek Road and Clay Street for several hours. APD was assisted by the Jackson County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction...
KTVL
Suspect arrested after fleeing from police in a motorhome
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office says one person was arrested after leading police on a car chase, crashing into other vehicles, and damaging a patrol car. According to police, deputies attempted to serve a warrant to 39-year-old Joshua Eli Epps of Klamath Falls around 10 a.m....
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
KTVL
Suspect arrested after assault, attempted murder in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested following reports of an assault and a victim with gunshot wounds on New Year's Eve. According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital after receiving two gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. The victim was later released from the hospital.
Police Chase Wanted Suspect In Motorhome In Klamath Falls
December 31, 2022 at approximately 10:00AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) attempted to serve a warrant on Joshua Eli Epps, age 39 of Klamath Falls. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carlson Dr to take Epps into custody. Epps fled the scene in a motorhome while deputies pursued. During the pursuit Epps struck four private vehicles as well as damaged a patrol vehicle. During the pursuit Epps discharged a firearm resulting in no injuries.
KDRV
Klamath Falls Attempted Murder suspect taken into custody after police chase
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore-- An Attempted Murder suspect is now in jail after trying to escape the Klamath County Sheriff's Office in a motorhome. Around 10 a.m, on December 31, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) attempted to serve a warrant on 39-year-old Klamath Falls resident Joshua Eli Epps.
KDRV
Ruch shooting suspect arrested, victim now in stable condition
RUCH, Ore-- A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting in the Ruch area Saturday afternoon. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) detectives are still investigating the shooting that took place in the 400 block of China Gulch Road. Right now preliminary reports from JCSO...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man arrested on five counts Attempted Murder in motorhome escape
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On December 31, 2022, at approximately 10:00 AM the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team attempted to serve a warrant on Joshua Eli Epps, age 39 of Klamath Falls. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carlson Dr to take Epps into custody. Epps...
Klamath County Major Crime Team Investigates Attempted Murder
December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10400 block of Old Fort Rd north of Klamath Falls, on a reported assault with a victim of a gun shot wound having left the scene. The first deputy arriving into the area tended to wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital.
KTVL
Two-time fire survivor asks for help replacing her belongings
MEDFORD, Ore. — The season of giving doesn't stop after Christmas. This family, after surviving two fires in just as many years, is asking for your prayers and help to start this year. I don't want to be greedy. I just want to make sure she has what she...
Teen Goes Missing During County Fair
Jeremy BrightPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Jeremy Bright was a young and energetic teenager. The 14-year-old was going to be attending high school in Grants Pass, Oregon, and was very much looking forward to it. That summer, however, Jeremy and his sister were staying in Myrtle Point with their stepfather. Jeremy was going to be attending the Coos County Fair, which had come to his area in August of 1986. Jeremy called his mother Diane on August 14th. He was calling her to let her know that he was going to be leaving for the fair at 4:45 pm. He was going to the fair with his sister and a friend referred to as “Johnny Fish”. Jeremy did make it to the fair as witnesses saw him and Johnny walking around together. At a little before 10:00 pm that night, Jeremy met up with his stepfather to ask for some money. His stepfather, Olie, gave him the money and then watched as Jeremy left.
naturalresourcereport.com
More details emerge about two black bears illegally shot
TALENT, Ore. — Jackson County firefighters have seen it all, but even they were shocked to find the bodies of two black bears killed in Talent, Ore. OSP continues to seek information about this Oct. 29 case and is providing more details in hopes of finding the perpetrators. OSP...
KDRV
Missing Yreka man found dead in remote Siskiyou County rollover crash
YREKA, Cal. -- California Highway Patrol says today a 92-year-old man missing from the Yreka area was found. Police say he was a deadly crash victim. California Highway Patrol (CHP) says Alberto Mena was recovered yesterday from a rollover crash down a hillside near Cecilville in southwest Siskiyou County. CHP...
KDRV
Search persists for Klamath Falls man missing two weeks
KLAMATH FALLS & BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Klamath Falls family's search persists today, two weeks since 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring's last known contact. A renewed weekend effort to find the missing Oregon National Guardsman is active this weekend with searchers looking for Mainwaring and his blue Ford Bronco. His family...
KTVL
Jackson County's first baby of the new year born in Medford
MEDFORD — Jackson County's first baby of 2023 to be born at the hospital was delivered in Medford at 12:56 a.m. on New Years Day. Providence Medford Medical Center announced, the new bundle of joy is named Zyana, and 'weighed in at a healthy 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.'
KVAL
Ashland's city hall is asking for residents perspective on the new biennium
ASHLAND, Ore. — The city of Ashland will enter the new financial biennium on July 1, 2023. But before then, officials are asking residents to identify what they think is important for the city's future. “Understand the community's priorities for the next two years, so it’s not just specifically...
kqennewsradio.com
SUNNY VALLEY MAN JAILED FOR MULTIPLE CRIMES
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple crimes following a traffic stop on Thursday. A DCSO report said at 9:20 a.m. a deputy stopped a sportscar for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road near Glendale. The deputy contacted the driver and was going to detain him for failure to carry and present a license. 44-year old Mark Kolberg allegedly refused to be placed into handcuffs and took off running.
mybasin.com
MAN FOUND DECEASED IN BEAR CREEK
On December 22, 2022 at approximately 8:40 a.m. Medford Police Officers were dispatched to what appeared to be a deceased subject in Bear Creek, behind the parking lot of 40 N. Riverside Ave. Officers located the subject, who was confirmed to be deceased. Medford Police Detectives and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Medical Examiners were summoned to the scene. Upon initial assessment, there were no obvious signs of trauma or criminal activity.
