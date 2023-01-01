Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. Michael Simms "Mike" MadonaOctober 23, 1958 - December 22, 2022Michael Simms Madona, 64, of Lafayette, LA, formerly of Bryan passed away Thurs…
A growing legacy for leadership education
Continuing the legacy of leadership in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, a campaign to fund a multi-million dollar endowment in memory of Dr. Joe Townsend, and honoring Dr. Chris Townsend, has kicked off. For more than 30 years, “Dr. Joe” served as Texas A&M associate vice...
Consol, College Station basketball teams meet today
The A&M Consolidated and College Station basketball teams are going to ring in the new year with a pair of District 21-5A headliners on Tuesday. The 21st-ranked Consol boys (13-6, 1-0) will play host to the Cougars (15-7, 1-0) at 1:30 p.m., while the College Station girls (9-13, 2-1) will play the Lady Tigers (11-11, 3-0) at 12:30 p.m. at Cougar Gym.
BISD board discusses legislative priorities
To prepare for the 88th Texas legislative session — taking place from Jan. 10 to May 29, 2023 — the Bryan school district discussed its legislative priorities at a recent meeting. Bryan’s administrative team has been working to develop five overarching categories to bring to the Texas Legislature...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Florida uses late surge to pull out 55-48 victory over A&M
Three offensive rebounds and a 3-point shot were the difference in Florida’s 55-48 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena. Florida (12-3, 1-1), which trailed for much of the second half, took a 46-44 lead on a driving layup by...
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Texas A&M women's basketball team to host Florida on Sunday
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look to christen the new year with a victory in its Southeastern Conference home opener against Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. “Hopefully our environment will be really good tomorrow on New Year’s Day,” A&M head coach Joni Taylor said....
Aggie football fans hopeful 2023 will be better than last year
Aggie fans couldn’t wait to turn the calendar. Inflation drained their pocketbook in 2022, and the team wasn’t worth a plug nickel, though Texas A&M paid its head coach $9 million. The reality is 2023 might not be much better off the field, but things better change on...
