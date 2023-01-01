Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7KZack LoveTexas State
Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in ...
Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs
The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
Georgia 4-star impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl, will ‘soon’ return to Ohio State
A top Georgia prospect was impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl on Saturday night, says he will soon return to Ohio State.
WATCH: What Kirby Smart and Stetson Bennett said about Ohio State after the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
An all-time classic Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl went on the wrong side of the ledger for Ohio State on Saturday against Georgia. Still, if you are a Buckeye fan, you had to be proud of the effort and feel at least a little bit better than how you felt after the Michigan debacle.
LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
CJ Stroud's Mom Has Shocking Admission On How Fans Treated Her Son After Losing To Michigan
Football rivalry hate run deep in Big Ten country, especially between Michigan and Ohio State. But sometimes fans take it too far. This year, star quarterback CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes fell to the Wolverines in a blowout in Columbus. At the time, it appeared to knock Ohio State out of ...
NBC Sports
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost?
History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete a magical season with their first national championship since 1938. In their debut College Football Playoff appearance, the Horned Frogs outlasted the previously unbeaten No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in a 51-45 Fiesta Bowl thriller.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
Key Georgia Player Questionable For National Title Game
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is uncertain for next Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship matchup against TCU. Per ESPN's Marty Smith, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said Washington suffered a "soft tissue contusion and strain" during Saturday's Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State. Since the injury isn't an ankle...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'
C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
Football World Reacts To Bryce Young's Announcement
Bryce Young just made a huge announcement this Monday morning. The Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Young is two days removed from leading Alabama to a Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State. He certainly made a statement, throwing for five ...
Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia
The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the ...
Georgia's Win Was Going to Give Paul Finebaum Stuff However It Turned Out
Whether Ohio State completed late comeback type game that drives viewers.
Atlanta has, and will continue to, cement itself as 'capital of college football,' says Gary Stokan
The city of Atlanta hosts some of the biggest and most important college football games, meetings and events and has cemented itself as the “Capital of College Football”
chatsports.com
Penn State transfer commits to Hawaii women’s volleyball
Mandi Morioka, a defensive specialist/libero, has committed to join the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball program as a transfer from Penn State. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Peach Bowl: Atlanta Bulldogs and Buckeyes former players and friends for life
When the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, UGA versus Ohio State, kicks off at 8:00 tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it’ll be a very special moment for a group of Atlanta friends.
ESPN Announces Huge College Football Playoff TV Ratings
It was the greatest College Football Playoff semifinals in more ways than one. Both nailbiting matchups brought in record-setting viewership numbers on New Year's Eve. The CFP semifinal game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State at the Peach Bowl averaged 22.1 million viewers ...
Field Design Revealed For Peach Bowl Between Ohio State And Georgia
The Buckeyes are 2-0 in College Football Playoff games played on a field with turf-colored end zones.
